Editorial : The necessity to secure jobs

According to the Census and Statistics Department, the employed population rose by around 3,400 individuals between June and August to around 3.64 million. Although the unemployment rate has not risen, the number of people unemployed has increased by 5,800 to around 248,000. Furthermore, the underemployment rate rose by 0.3 percentage points to 3.8%, a new high after the SARS epidemic 17 years ago. The underemployed population has risen by around 13,000 to around 149,000. Judging from the number of people without a job and the situation of underemployment, the employment conditions are actually worsening in Hong Kong.

The third wave of COVID-19 infections began in early July. The government tightened social distancing restrictions immediately afterwards, dealing a heavy blow to every sector again. In consumption- and tourism-related industries such as retailing, accommodation and catering, the aggregate unemployment rate has risen slightly by 0.1 percentage points to 10.9%, a new high since the SARS epidemic. In many other industries, especially transportation, insurance and education, underemployment has even worsened. Employment figures are lagging indicators generally. Particularly noteworthy is the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yesterday (September 17) Hong Kong recorded six confirmed cases locally, three of which were of unknown sources. This has happened at a time when social distancing measures are being relaxed amid the easing of the pandemic. This shows that the pandemic might recur, and its impact on the employment market must not be treated lightly.

Since the start of the pandemic, the government has spent nearly HK$300 billion to save jobs and the economy. The money spent is equivalent to 11% of Hong-Kong’s total GDP. More than HK$100 billion has been injected into the three rounds of the Anti-epidemic Fund to support industries that are heavily impacted to save them from being closed down or having to lay off staff. Together with other measures, the money spent has to some extent helped stabilise the employment markets. Without such efforts, the unemployment rate would not be at the current level. However, in the second phase of the job-saving scheme, around 7,000 employers have decided not to apply for salary subsidies compared with the first. Does it mean that their businesses have closed down? Or are they planning to lay off staff to avoid regulations? The next batch of employment figures will give us the answer.

In mainland China, new infrastructure is viewed as a focus of investment in addressing the pandemic. 5G base stations, for example, are being installed at a higher rate and on a wider scale so as to prepare for the planning of the new economy. In the middle of next month, Chief Executive Carrie Lam will unveil her fourth policy address. It is no doubt important how she will lead Hong Kong out of the pandemic. Equally important is how she will grasp the new economic opportunities reflected by the pandemic. Hong Kong must seize the future or it will fall further behind.

明報社評2020.09.18：保就業有必要 須着眼新經濟

本港今年6月至8月失業率為6.1%，與5月至7月數字相同。失業率未上升，並非就業情况好轉，事實上，失業率為滯後數字，最新失業人數也有所增加，說明新冠疫情之下，勞工市場仍然十分嚴峻。另外，新冠疫情對一些經濟環節以至經濟結構，或將帶來改變，政府採取紓困措施「保就業」的同時，宜應有前瞻性視角，在新經濟領域投放資源，確保競爭力不致因為環境改變而弱化，為催生新產業創造條件。

據統計處數字，6月至8月本港總就業人數增加約3400，至約364萬人，雖然失業率未上升，失業人數還是增加了5800，至約24.8萬人；另外，就業不足率上升了0.3個百分點至3.8%，這是17年前SARS之後新高，人數則增加約1.3萬，至約14.9萬人。從失業人數和就業不足所見，本港就業情况實際上「惡化」。

本港第三波疫情始於7月上旬，政府隨即收緊社交距離措施，各行百業經營再遭重擊，例如與消費及旅遊相關行業，即零售、住宿及膳食服務業，合計的失業率較上次微升0.1個百分點至10.9%，是SARS後的高位，多個其他行業就業不足情况惡化，尤其運輸業、保險業及教育業。就業市場數字一般滯後，特別是新冠疫情揮之不去，昨日本港6宗本地確診個案，有3宗不明源頭，正值疫情紓緩放寬社交距離規管之際，說明疫情有反覆隱憂，對就業市場構成的衝擊，不應掉以輕心。

新冠疫情以來，政府先後投入約3000億元，救人救市，這筆巨資相當於本港GDP約11%，其中三輪抗疫基金投入超過1000億元，支援受重創行業，使它們暫時不致結業或裁員，結合其他措施，對穩定就業市場，起到一定效果，否則失業率不會停留在目前水平。不過，第二期保就業計劃與首期比較，約有7000個僱主不再申請工資補貼，是否他們捱不住已經倒閉，抑或避免受規管，準備裁員，下次就業市場數字將會反映出來。

內地應對疫情，視新基建為投資重點，例如加快全面鋪設5G基站，就是為開展新經濟部署。下月中旬，特首林鄭月娥將提出她的第四份施政報告，如何帶領香港走出疫情，固然重要，如何掌握疫下折射出來的新經濟苗頭，同樣重要。香港必須掌握未來，否則會更加滯後了。

