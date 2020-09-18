A Little English : Perfect Law

The wolves have been making life very miserable (痛苦的) for the sheep, causing terrible suffering. Matters got to such a state that it drew the attention of the rulers of the animal kingdom.

Finally, they decided to call a meeting of the most senior officials in the land to study the situation and find a practical solution. Among these officials were some of the most respected members of the pack of wolves (狼群). Deep in the forest, the meeting proceeded in an orderly manner and in the best spirit of freedom and respect for all. Anyone who wished to make a statement was allowed to do so on the spot (在現場).

When all present had expressed their views, the officials deliberated (慎重考慮) for some time before coming up with the following law, which they believe to be one of the best laws ever enacted — just perfect! Here it is, word for word:

Should any wolf be found to be intimidating any sheep or behaving in such a way as to make any sheep feel bullied, then, no matter what the size of that wolf be, the said sheep has the legal right to seize that wolf by the throat and bring it before the Jungle Tribunal for a fair trial."

When their teacher finished speaking, the lambs looked at each other in astonished silence. Mrs Ewe could only sigh and fervently hope that the young ones had learnt this hard lesson.

Some useful grammar

The subjunctive is used in English for hypothetical cases, e.g. If I had wings, I would fly.

What's the difference between these pairs of sentences?

【A】 If I were rich, I'd buy a house.

【B】 When I am rich, I'll buy a house.

【A】If I were free to go anywhere, I'd travel round the world.

【B】When I'm free to go anywhere, I'll travel round the world.

【A】 is hypothetical and uses the subjunctive form "I were", which may look a bit unusual. It means the speaker wants to do something but does not believe this can be achieved. It's only wishful thinking.

【B】 shows the speaker expects to be able to achieve the target someday and is now making plans.

Make pairs of sentences using the following words:

【A】 To find an effective vaccine

【B】To prepare for the start of a new school term

(Adapted from a fable by Ivan Krylov 1769 - 1844)

Text: A Lamb