Coming up for Air : The warm touch of recognition

Ever since Beijing imposed its national security law on Hong Kong, local and even international press and media outfits have become more cautious with their content, politics and operations. And if there was a column that would be on the chopping block as being unacceptably sensitive and anti-government, it would be mine. Not that anyone reads it but that's beside the point.

So it was with a sigh of relief that I heard from my editor at Ming Pao who informed me that the paper wanted me to continue writing for them, and under a new, twice-a-month publication schedule. This gave me a glimmer of hope that the state of free expression and free press in Hong Kong is still alive and well, even if they have been battered and systematically gutted by Beijing and those who do its bidding.

Speaking of the state of free expression, I recently gave an interview to Apple Daily. The interview was different from other interviews I've given because it wasn't about the bookshop or my story as a US lawyer-turned-Hong Kong bookseller. It was about my family and the decision we made to leave the United States and emigrate to Hong Kong, as well as what we planned to do as a family in light of Hong Kong's worsening political crisis.

The interview seemed to strike a chord with (引起……共鳴) many and it went viral, which meant that it generated a lot of online commentary as well, much of it quite personal and on occasion hurtful.

It made me wonder why people who have never spoken to or met me or my family, or who have never visited the bookshop and tried to understand what we do there would spend so much time and mental energy to question my motives and to try and poke holes in my story.

My first reaction to seeing some of this commentary, and knowing that a lot more of the same existed on other forums, was to apologise. To whom? I am not quite sure. To Hong Kongers, in general? For what? Also not sure. For being a US citizen? For being outspoken? For opening up a bookshop?

If Hong Kong were to completely implode my family and I have a safety net in the US as many online commentators have pointed out. So at best I am, in the eyes of many locals, an interloper; someone who can perhaps come and go as he pleases. Most other Hong Kongers are not so fortunate.

At the same time my family and I are physically and emotionally invested in this city which we call home, our only home; where my children attend school; where my wife and I work full-time; where the bookshop exists alongside the community of readers that has grown up along with it; and where I've met and befriended many a kindred soul.

But the point here is not so much to respond to all the commentary about the interview or to justify my existence as an outsider but to say that everyone might be better served if we spent less time practising "armchair psychology" and more time speaking with and getting to know one another.

To quote the great Ray Bradbury: "We spray each other with words and insist on misunderstanding what could be understood if we got in a room together and saw each other's faces and knew our mutual humanity."

No one, or almost no one, does anything for just one reason or out of pure benevolence. And so it is healthy and appropriate to be sceptical and to question. But how well can one understand another in the vacuum of the internet, where the "spray of words" that Bradbury referred to above is constant and never-ending?

And so I end this piece with an invitation to everyone who wants to know more about who I am or what I do to come by the bookshop. I'm often there and would be more than happy to drop what I'm doing, sit down and chat. Just say Ray Bradbury sent you.

■By Albert Wan

​Albert is the co‑founder and proprietor of Bleak House Books, an English language bookstore in San Po Kong.

Email: albert@bleakhousebooks.com.hk