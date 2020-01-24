Editorial : WTO ruling

The White House launched a trade war the year before last to impose tariffs on Chinese goods. By ruling that the US has failed to comply with the rules of global trade, the WTO has promoted justice. By lodging a complaint with the WTO, the Hong Kong government will not only be defending Hong Kong's interests, but also be upholding the rules of international trade and saying no to bullying.

The WTO began operations officially in 1995 and has now more than 160 members. The US was the driving force behind the establishment of the WTO, and it led the compilation of the rules. The WTO is the embodiment of multilateralism and co-operation, ensuring that international trade is governed by rules and regulations, and will not return to an era dominated by the law of the jungle. However, by destroying the trade rules that owe their existence to the US, the Trump administration has taken a retrograde step. On international trade, Trump's "America First" is actually an attempt to use bullying tactics to coerce other countries into giving the US a bigger advantage.

Over the past few years, the White House has been waging tariff wars on other economies, most notably the US-China trade war. While Beijing was negotiating with Washington, it was lodging a complaint with the WTO at the same time. This week, the WTO ruled that the US's tariff increase on more than US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods was in violation of WTO rules.

The WTO's ruling will not affect the first phase of the Sino-US trade agreement. Theoretically, China can impose punitive tariffs on US goods in response to the WTO ruling, and the US can appeal the ruling under the mechanism. However, since last year, the Appellate Body of the WTO (WTOAB) has been unable to function due to the US's blockage of the appointment of new judges. The appeal mechanism is paralysed, and it is difficult to predict Washington's next move. Trump's threat to "take action" against the WTO has raised concern about whether the US will withdraw from the WTO.

In terms of GDP per capita, China is definitely still a developing country. But the US is asking the WTO to set up another set of standards for "developing countries", which is tantamount to treating China as a developed country that cannot enjoy the rights to which it is entitled as a developing country. As for the US's attempt to paralyse the WTOAB, one of the main purposes is to restore the arbitration practices of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) era.

For the US, starting a new organisation is an option. However, Europe and most of the developing countries will not accept it. If Washington withdraws from the WTO, most of the countries will not follow suit, and Washington will only be isolating itself. That is why "the US's withdrawal from the WTO" has been all talk and no action. Of course, Trump is unpredictable and withdrawing from international agreements seems to be his staple diet, so any possibility cannot be ruled out. However, if the US abandons the WTO, which it helped create, that will be a disaster for global trade and international peace.

明報社評2020.09.17：世貿裁決主持公道 京港投訴美國霸凌

華府規定香港出口到美國的貨品，產地來源不可標記為「香港製造」，港府向美方交涉，要求即時撤回規定，不排除透過世貿機制採取行動。美國總統特朗普奉行單邊主義，無視以規則為基礎的多邊貿易體制，破壞昔日美國主導建立的國際遊戲規則。

白宮前年發動貿易戰向中國貨加徵關稅，世貿裁定美方做法不符全球貿易規則，向全世界說明了是非曲直，港府向世貿申訴，既是為了捍衛香港利益，同時亦是維護國際貿易規則，反對霸凌行為。

世貿1995年正式運作，目前有160多個成員，美國是世貿成立的推手，主導了遊戲規則的制定。世貿體現多邊主義合作，確保國際貿易有規有矩，不會回到叢林法則弱肉強食的時代，然而特朗普政府卻在開倒車，破壞由美國親手促成的貿易規則。國際貿易問題上，特朗普所講的「美國優先」，實際就是企圖以霸凌手段脅迫其他國家，讓美國佔更大便宜。

過去數年，白宮不斷向其他經濟體發動關稅戰，最受注目的當然是中美貿易戰。北京一邊在談判桌與華府周旋，一邊向世貿申訴。本周世貿裁定，美國向超過2000億美元中國貨加徵關稅，不符世貿規則。

世貿裁決不會影響中美首階段貿易協議，理論上，中國可就世貿裁決，向美國貨品加徵懲罰性關稅，美方亦可按機制上訴，然而去年以來，世貿上訴法院因為美國阻撓新法官任命而無法運作，上訴機制已經癱瘓，華府下一步有何行動，暫時難以估計，特朗普威脅要對世貿「採取行動」，令人再度關注美國會否退出世貿。

論人均國民收入，中國肯定仍是發展中國家，可是美國卻要求世貿另立一套「發展中國家」標準，變相將中國當作發達國家看待，無法享有發展中國家應得權利。至於美國癱瘓世貿上訴機構，一大目的是要恢復「關稅貿易總協定」（GATT）時代的仲裁做法。

對美國來說，另起爐灶是一個選項，然而由歐洲到大多數發展中國家，都不會接受美國這一套，華府退出世貿，未能爭取多數國家追隨，只會自陷孤立，這亦是「美國退出世貿」一直只聞樓梯響的原因。當然，特朗普行事難測，退出國際協議有如家常便飯，任何可能性都不排除，然而美國離棄自己一手促成的世貿，對全球貿易和國際和平都是一場災難。

■Glossary生字

ruling : ​an official decision made by sb in a position of authority, especially a judge

pursue : to do sth or try to achieve sth over a period of time

multilateral : in which three or more groups, nations, etc. take part