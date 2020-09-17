英語雞精班：Market manipulation

To manipulate prices on a financial market you must do one or both of two things. You must convince other participants in the market that you are a very big buyer/seller and they will be crushed if they do not get out of your way; or you must start a believable rumour that some very good/bad news is about to come the way of your manipulation target. There is not really much else you can do. You must, in other words, be a good poker player.

It helps, of course, if you are very rich. People can then be more easily led to think you are going to move the market. This can work two ways, however. People are then also likely to think it of you any time that you enter the market and you will generally find prices moving away from you whenever you deal. You will then have to be more secretive when dealing.

Sometimes the tycoons do it for reasons other than immediate profit. One boss for whom I worked maintained a small listed family company to which he felt a duty of parental care. As he saw things, no father would throw a tender young infant out on the street and say, "There you go, kid. It's a tough world. Hope it works for you."

In my experience it is actually the not-so-rich who are most likely to try to turn a quick profit by manipulation. A common ploy is to work as a twosome picking on something small and thinly traded. The two then throw it back and forth between each other, lifting the price gradually in heavier than normal trading volumes to give the illusion of sudden wider interest. If they are successful in attracting others they may start moving the price more aggressively until they are ready to make their big move and dump a large amount of stock on the duped buyers at a high price.

But they had best beware the pitfall (陷阱) and the ambush (伏擊). The pitfall is that the algorithms in the digital brains tracking the market down in the offices of the securities commission may spot them. Then there will be regulatory trouble. The ambush is laid by the professional dealers on the market who have a keen nose for this sort of game and know how to make their own big move just before the would-be manipulators do it, thus lumbering them with more stock than they had when they started and at a lower price on the market. It is my guess that more money is generally lost than made in this kind of manipulation.

