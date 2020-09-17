Word Puzzle

4. The sudden emergence of a mass of things, usually unpleasant.

5. The most frequently used conjunction in English.

6. Torn apart, divided into shares.

7. Those who work well and especially hard might get this in their pay-packet: a _____.

9. A bird of prey species that people believe has especially good eyesight.

10. Adjective describing the ability to endure all kinds of shocks.

■Clues Down

1. The start of new growth in a plant, or even in some organised activity.

2. A valley, narrow, deep and dark, could be the home of frightening monsters.

3. A stick used by wizards especially when putting things right. (5,4)

4. Someone who witnesses an event.

8. A: I want my dinner now, B.

B: We must wait _____ our guest, C, has arrived.

9. Natural threads growing from the top of the head of most people.

■by David Foulds