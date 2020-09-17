名人教英文：To take something lying down 逆來順受

阿爾瓦：約翰·史密斯在超級星期二初選中名列第一，真是出人意料。

Micky: More than amazing, it was unbelievable, because Mark Bolito had been doing so well up to then.

米基：不止出人意料，簡直難以置信，因為初選之前，馬可·玻利托表現不凡。

Arwa: Mind you, it was a pretty close contest.

阿爾瓦：但雙方票數相差也不大。

Micky: I know and there's still a long way to go to the Democratic Convention in July.

米基：不錯，而且七月的民主黨代表大會離現在還有很長時間。

Arwa: Do you think Bolito will be able to overhaul Smith and get nomination?

阿爾瓦：你認為玻利托能不能迎頭趕上，獲得提名？

Micky: I don't know. But one thing is certain: Bolito's supporters aren't going to take this setback lying down. They'll work even harder now to get him the votes he needs.

米基：我不知道。但有一點可以肯定：玻利托的支持者受此挫折，不會罷休，定會更加努力，爭取玻利托所需的選票。

Arwa: That's for sure. My brother's a Bolito supporter and it's amazing the time and energy he's putting into the campaign.

阿爾瓦：那是一定的。家兄支持玻利托，為了這次選舉，所花時間與精力簡直令人吃驚。

Micky: Well, he and the others will have their work cut out if they want to get Bolito out on top.

米基：令兄和玻利托其他支持者要他得勝，必須十分努力。

Take something lying down 直譯是「躺着接受某事」，常用來說「接受某些不愉快事，無所反抗」，多見於否定句，例如：①I am not going to take this insult lying down（我不會啞忍這樣的侮辱）。②If he bullies you, don't take it lying down（假如他欺負你，不要啞忍）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。