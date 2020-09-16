Study Abroad：Studying online... Not fine!

Is it worth it then? What is the point of studying abroad when everything is online or cancelled? Surely overseas universities are now just de facto online universities? For some, the costs might outweigh the benefits at this time. After all, while programs and activities have reduced in scope and number, fees have not. I have to admit that in the last few days I have wondered that maybe I could have just stayed at home, at least for this semester. I could have at least saved money from plane fares, rent and food. But ultimately, being on campus with million-dollar infrastructure, being immersed in a diverse and dynamic community, experiencing life in a different country beats being cooped up at home for another three months; the fundamental elements of studying abroad are still there. That said, I hope fervently that this will all be temporary. My patience for Zoom is running out...

■Writer's Profile

Alice is a freshman at Cornell University intending to major in Economics and Computer Science, having previously studied in the UK for six years. A lover of languages, she studies French, Italian, Japanese and picks up bits of other languages when she can.

Email: sze.ayw@gmail.com