Culture Express : Nolan's extraordinary attempt

However, the film isn't just a simple cocktail of all his masterpieces. Casting was extraordinary. Nolan didn't hire well-known actors and actresses. Washington isn't that famous compared with DiCaprio. Perhaps the only face looking familiar is Pattinson, the cool and handsome vampire from The Twilight Saga. Moreover, the film adopts a superhero style. From the US to the UK and Estonia to India, filming took place around the globe as did the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The villain Sator wants to gather the nine pieces of an algorithm that could end the world. It reminds us of Voldemort's Horcruxes and Thanos' infinity stones. Would this approach succeed? We'll all know the answer very soon!

■Glossary生字

spoiler : 劇透

map : 詳細說明

incorporate : 納入

uncanny : 神秘的

■Text: Staff Reporter

