Culture Express : Nolan's extraordinary attempt

【明報專訊】No spoiler alerts needed. A labyrinth of obscure concepts and sequences, Tenet boasts 150 minutes of mental challenges that have surely beaten audiences' brains out. That's why it's nearly impossible to clearly map all the plot twists in the story, and they aren't what you're going to read. It's obvious that Christopher Nolan, the film's director, incorporated ideas from his previous films. The spy scenes are from Inception, and the uncanny elements bear a resemblance to The Dark Knight Trilogy.
However, the film isn't just a simple cocktail of all his masterpieces. Casting was extraordinary. Nolan didn't hire well-known actors and actresses. Washington isn't that famous compared with DiCaprio. Perhaps the only face looking familiar is Pattinson, the cool and handsome vampire from The Twilight Saga. Moreover, the film adopts a superhero style. From the US to the UK and Estonia to India, filming took place around the globe as did the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The villain Sator wants to gather the nine pieces of an algorithm that could end the world. It reminds us of Voldemort's Horcruxes and Thanos' infinity stones. Would this approach succeed? We'll all know the answer very soon!
■Glossary生字
spoiler : 劇透
map : 詳細說明
incorporate : 納入
uncanny : 神秘的
■Text: Staff Reporter
An update on the latest cultural events