Editorial : Souring German-Russian relations are endangering Nord Stream 2 project

On August 20 Alexei Navalny, a leading dissident in Russia and the founder of an anti-corruption foundation, was unwell on a domestic flight. After an emergency landing, he was sent to hospital for treatment. His aide said that he had drunk tea at an airport café and might have been poisoned. The hospital, however, said that no toxic substances were found in his blood or urine. Two days later, Germany sent a plane to take Navalny, who was in a coma, to a hospital in Berlin. The German government issued a statement on September 2 stating that a German military laboratory had determined that Navalny was poisoned with "Novichok", a nerve agent. Given the fact that the poisonous agent is possessed exclusively by Russia and there have been incidents in which high-profile Russian figures were allegedly poisoned and killed by similar agents outside Russia, Western public opinions are unified in their accusation of the Kremlin, but Moscow has categorically denied it.

There were many coincidences in this incident. Belarus, Russia's ally, is facing a political crisis, while Russia is also holding local elections this Sunday (September 13). Navalny has repeatedly exposed corruption scandals of the Russian government and has been arrested and sentenced to prison many times. In recent years, the demonstrations and protests he organised have attracted a bigger and bigger following from the public, especially young people, and their influence has even reached as far as Belarus. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has accused Navalny of orchestrating the country's anti-government protests behind the scenes. Some analysts have pointed out that Moscow poisoned him so as to silence him. But it has also been reported that the poisoning of Navalny was aimed to sow discord within Russia to prevent the Kremlin from interfering in Belarusian affairs and to drive a wedge between Europe and Russia. No matter what the truth is, the incident has indeed dropped a bombshell on German-Russian relations, and the Nord Stream 2 project, Germany's largest economic co-operation project with Russia, is bearing the brunt.

In Germany, Friedrich Merz, a veteran politician as well as a strong candidate for the chairmanship of the ruling CDU/CSU bloc next year, has publicly called for the suspension of "Nord Stream 2" so as to heap pressure on Russia. The Greens, which come second in the polls, have also called for the suspension of "Nord Stream 2". With internal and external pressures increasing sharply, Merkel said through a spokesperson on September 7 that she would not rule out the option of using "Nord Stream 2" as a way to sanction Russia. She also said that a sanction decision should be made by the entire Europe. It now seems that even if the "Nord Stream 2" project is not called off altogether, its final completion will be distant.

明報社評2020.09.14：德俄關係遭毒化 北溪-2項目瀕危

圍繞俄羅斯異見人士納瓦爾尼懷疑遭落毒一事，德國與俄羅斯兩國間的外交爭議上周升級，柏林要求俄方提供資料配合調查，莫斯科傳召德國大使，要求德方拿出證據，抗議所謂「造謠宣傳運動」，而包括總理默克爾在內的德國政府高層則威脅，不排除中止與俄方合作的北溪天然氣管道二號線（簡稱「北溪-2」項目）建設，來制裁莫斯科。這不僅意味德俄關係急轉直下，歐盟與俄關係也將出現新的全面危機。

8月20日，俄國異見領袖、反腐基金會創始人納瓦爾尼，在國內航班上身體不適，緊急降落後被送院治療。其助手稱他曾在機場咖啡店飲過茶，可能中毒，惟院方稱在其血液、尿液中未發現有毒物質。兩日後德國派機把昏迷的納瓦爾尼接往柏林醫院。德國政府9月2日發表聲明稱，德軍實驗室已確定納瓦爾尼為神經毒劑「諾維喬克」中毒。由於該毒劑為俄國獨家擁有，之前亦發生過在外國的俄國敏感人物被指遭同類毒劑毒殺事件，西方輿論因此一致將落毒矛頭指向克宮，莫斯科則矢口否認。

今次事件的發生有諸多巧合之處：俄羅斯盟友白俄羅斯正面臨政治危機，俄羅斯也於本周日（13日）舉行地方選舉。納瓦爾尼曾多次揭露俄政府的腐敗醜聞，亦曾多次被捕判監。近年來，他組織的示威抗議，獲得愈來愈多民眾尤其是年輕人響應，其影響力甚至遠至白俄羅斯，白俄總統盧卡申科就指納瓦爾尼是該國反政府抗議的「幕後黑手」。有分析指莫斯科落毒是為滅聲；但亦有消息指，向納瓦爾尼落毒或是為引發俄國內亂，阻止克宮插手白俄事務，同時離間歐俄關係。不論真相如何，事件的確為德俄關係投下一顆「震撼彈」，而德國與俄羅斯最大的經濟合作項目——北溪-2項目首當其衝。

在德國內部，明年有力競選執政黨聯盟黨主席的資深政客默爾茨，公開主張中止「北溪-2」，向俄方施壓；支持率第二的綠黨也呼籲停止「北溪-2」項目。內外壓力陡增，默克爾7日透過發言人表示，不排除以「北溪-2」項目作為制裁俄羅斯的選項，她又表示，制裁應是全歐洲的決定。現在看來，即使「北溪-2」項目不會完全告吹，最終完成也將遙遙無期。

■Glossary生字

collaborative : involving, or done by, several people or groups of people working together

agent : a chemical or a substance that produces an effect or a change or is used for a particular purpose

silence : to make sb stop expressing opinions that are opposed to yours