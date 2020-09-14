Ask & Learn聞問切：For、of、on

二、美國國務卿是 Secretary of State，而香港一眾司局長泛作Secretary for Education、Secretary for Justice 等，是否 Secretary 後用 of 或 for 皆可？

答：這兩個問題都涉及 preposition 的用法。For sale 是待售，放在貨架上待顧客購買就是 for sale；on sale 不同之處在特價出售，for sale 則無此義。至於第二個問題，for 和 of 皆可，除 secretary，一些團體、學會（association、society）等詞後亦會用 for 或 of，即 association for 或 association of。筆者曾於美國教書，學校的亞洲研究中心叫 Center of Asian Studies，而香港中文大學的中國研究中心則叫 Centre for China Studies。

■Have you got any questions about English usage? Don't hesitate to send them to us!

譚景輝(english@mingpao.com)