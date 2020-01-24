Mona's Musings : How do we move learning online ?

Earlier this year, I had the pleasure to co-teach a course originally intended to take place physically. Due to COVID-19, the class was abruptly thrusted into cyberspace. The class's first encounter occurred on Zoom, where I was greeted with profile pictures of Pikachu, bat caves and emojis because students were typically shy or reluctant to turn their cameras on. Class discussion became primarily an exercise of voice recognition. If you could recall taking listening exams in high school, you might remember trying hard to figure out who was speaking at any given point. Needless to say, attention paid to the speaker's message was compromised. Meanwhile, some students preferred typing their questions into the chat box rather than speaking up. The discussion could easily descend into a swirl of intercepting messages, confusing rather than facilitating learning.

Since then, I have enrolled myself in several online courses on mature platforms. Most successful classes were organised in ways distinguished from physical lectures. These classes provide pre-recorded videos for teachers to deliver the key messages, and for students to study at their own pace. Separate real-time sessions were organised subsequently to address any confusion over the video materials and facilitate discussion. Informed and focused, students were able to generate much better conversations with minimal distractions. Strong learning communities are typically formed over forums or email chains for mutual aid and further discussions.

Having experienced that, I tried to adapt some of the methods to my classes. Discussions became more fruitful and after-class conversations grew more robust. A more personalised approach to assist students outside of classes was also adopted. I have to be honest about the exhaustion and time needed to prepare for these, but the journey has been rewarding and thought-provoking in every step. After all, if online learning is becoming part of the new norm, we shouldn't shy away from experimenting for the best results. The crux is not to brush the transferral off as "a mere move of materials online". Doing so will be unfair to everyone dedicated to navigating the new reality for learning, and we can be missing a great chance for improving learning amid a most unfortunate pandemic situation.

