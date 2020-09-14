Editorial : Half a year into the pandemic

With the pandemic worsening, many are pinning their hopes on vaccines, hoping that they can turn things around. However, the WHO pointed out early this month that so far there was not any vaccine whose effectiveness could be proved to meet the standards set by the WHO, i.e., at least half of those who have received the vaccines must be immune to the virus. Furthermore, it is unknown how long the immunity can stay. If the immunity only lasts around half a year or the better part of a year, the pandemic will only continue into the foreseeable future. This means that the prospect of returning to pre-pandemic ways of life will be distant. Everyone must adjust to the new normal.

Let's take a look back at the development of the pandemic over the past half year. The eight countries with the most confirmed cases are the US, India, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Columbia, Mexico, and South Africa in descending order. Western European countries like the UK, France, Germany and Spain have seen fluctuations in cases, and their total number of cases can be ranked among the top eight. In other words, the most affected regions around the globe are Europe, the US and the members of BRICS except China. The fact that these places have become the "epicentre" of the pandemic reflects to some degree the relationship between the viral spread and economic globalisation. As for the severity of the pandemic within nations themselves, it is mainly determined by internal factors.

The situation in the US and Brazil is obviously related to governance issues and populist politics that has hindered anti-pandemic efforts. Both nations' presidents prioritised the economy over combating the pandemic. As for India, Russia and South Africa, the situation is more related to socio-economic factors and the ability to combat the pandemic than anything else.

The number of confirmed cases in African countries, aside from South Africa, is not too high. It is hard to say whether this is due to them being on the periphery of the global economic system and thus having less contact with people from the severely affected countries, or whether this is due to a low level of testing. Yet, the UN has noticed that some impoverished nations might have food shortages or even famine outbreaks because of the global economic recession and their own anti-pandemic measures. It has called for donations from other nations. However, due to the common practice of "beggar-thy-neighbour", it is questionable how far the wealthy nations would be willing to offer help.

At the beginning of the pandemic, nations put in place lockdowns to combat the outbreaks. Economic activity reduced substantially, resulting in drastic drops in air pollution levels all around the world. As many nations insisted on restarting their economies, greenhouse gas emissions have now returned to pre-pandemic levels. Given the imminence of global warming, the crisis of extreme climate might return once the pandemic recedes. Yet the international community has been unable to combat the pandemic with one heart, so one can hardly be optimistic about their cooperation on combating global warming.

Given the intensity of the Sino-US rivalry, the tug of war between the two forces will affect the post-pandemic world order. The world is entering its most uncertain phase since the Cold War ended, and no one can tell what the outcome will be. The only thing to do is focus on now and do all we can to improve our ability to combat the pandemic to gain an advantageous position in the new world order.

明報社評2020.09.11：大流行半載前路茫茫 世局變化看抗疫能力

新冠肺炎全球大流行半年，人類生活出現翻天覆地變化，疫前世界運作模式與聯繫被打斷，可見將來人人都要學習與疫共存。疫下世界前路茫茫，唯一肯定是疫情控制能力愈高，適應疫下新常態機會愈大，可以在後疫情時代，進佔較有利的位置。

疫情愈演愈烈，不少人寄望疫苗面世扭轉乾坤，然而世衛本月初才指出，迄今尚未有任何一款疫苗，能夠證明其效用達到世衛定下的門檻，意即接種者至少有五成對病毒有免疫力。另外，疫苗免疫效果能持續多久，仍是未知數，倘若只有半年至大半年，可見將來疫情仍將持續下去，意味恢復疫前生活模式遙遙無期，所有人都要適應新常態。

回首疫情半年發展，全球確診病例最多的8個國家，依次為美國、印度、巴西、俄羅斯、秘魯、哥倫比亞、墨西哥和南非。英法德西等西歐國家疫情反覆，累計總數足以躋身八大。換言之，全球疫情最嚴重的地區，就是歐洲、美國，以及除中國外的4個金磚國家。歐美和金磚國家成為疫情主要「震央」，某程度反映了病毒擴散與經濟全球化的關係，至於各國疫情嚴重程度，則主要是受「內因」影響。

美國和巴西的疫情，明顯與政府治理出問題、民粹政治礙抗疫有關。兩國總統經濟先行、抗疫為後。印度、俄羅斯和南非的疫情，則較多跟社會經濟結構因素及抗疫能力有關。

非洲國家除南非外，確診數字未算太高，原因是位處全球經濟體系邊陲、與重災國人員往來相對較少，還是僅因檢測量偏低，目前難以斷言，惟聯合國已關注，部分窮國民眾受全球經濟衰退及國內防疫措施影響，糧食供應可能出現問題，甚至爆發饑荒，呼籲各國捐助，然而疫下以鄰為壑情况普遍，富國願意提供多少幫助，乃是一個疑問。

疫情大流行初期，各國封城防疫，經濟活動大減，各地空氣污染大減，隨着多國堅持重開經濟，溫室氣體排放現已回到疫前水平。全球暖化水浸眼眉，疫情退卻後，極端氣候危機可能又來，可是現在國際社會連齊心抗疫也做不到，期望各國合作抗暖化，又豈能樂觀。

中美鬥爭激烈，這兩股力量如何拉扯，將影響後疫情時代的國際格局。全球進入冷戰結束後最不明朗的時期，結局無人能料，唯有盡力做好眼前事，提升疫情控制能力，在世界新格局爭取有利之地。

■Glossary

生字

immune : that cannot catch or be affected by a particular disease or illness

epicentre : the central point of sth, typically a difficult or unpleasant situation

periphery : the outer edge of a particular area