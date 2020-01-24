NGO 英語頻道：Protecting children from online exploitation

The life-changing impact of phones can even be observed in remote communities of the Philippines, but, sadly, sometimes it is in a negative sense. Over the past ten years, the Philippines has seen a rapid spike (急升) in the number of cases of online sexual exploitation of children (OSEC). Adults, who in more than two-third of the cases are the children's own parents or relatives, would accept offers from criminals and customers abroad and force the children to perform inappropriate and sexual acts. Using just a smartphone with access to the internet, these adults can earn high pay from their homes at the expense of the innocent victims who may suffer lifelong psychological consequences.

In 2018 alone, the authorities received 600,000 reports online of sexual images of Filipino children, more than ten times that of 2017. However, it is believed this is just the tip of the iceberg, because these crimes are extremely difficult to expose due to their obscure nature.

To tackle the issue of OSEC, campaigns should be in place so as to provide full assistance for children who have become victims. NGOs, communities, churches, social workers and teachers should co-operate in offering training to raise awareness, promote family and moral values, and educate people on identifying suspicious OSEC traits and reporting offenders. Hopefully interference through these various means would increase the cases reported and strengthen existing prevention efforts.

OSEC elimination can only be achieved through effective law enforcement and prosecution of criminals. It is our responsibility to report any suspicious child pornography websites and individuals who might be involved in the trade of child pornography. Let us be responsive global netizens of this era.

■By World Vision Hong Kong