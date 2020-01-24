Editorial : Separation between politics and judiciary

Hong Kong society is deeply divided, and the judiciary has been handling a large number of cases involving politics and violence since the anti-amendment storm broke out. Recently, there have been a lot of debates on judicial impartiality and independence. Some of these debates are about institutions and ideals, others targeted at specific judges. As Hong Kong is a society governed by the rule of law, it should be society's consensus that the work of the judiciary should not be politicised. But in reality, things are developing in a different direction.

All this has been a long time in the making. Political confrontation in Hong Kong is becoming more and more polarised, and this has not happened overnight. Over the past seven or eight years, the court has dealt with many controversial cases, such as the reoccupation of the Civic Square, the "Seven Police" case, the Mong Kok riots and Occupy Central. There were always people not satisfied with a ruling. But in general, the comments of all parties were still on the case itself. What was being discussed was facts and evidence, and the public generally agreed that the court dealt with cases based on the law and evidence in a fair and just manner. However, over the past year, the situation has seemingly changed. There have been more and more ad hominem attacks on judges from different camps and less and less reasoned and principled discussion.

Nowadays, many people use their personal political stances as a yardstick against which to judge the "impartiality" of the judiciary. Some people blatantly sprayed graffiti outside the court and even named and insulted the judge just because they were dissatisfied with the ruling on the Leung Tin-kei case. Others look at the judges through politically tinted glasses, putting judges into "yellow", "blue" and "red" categories simply because they are not satisfied with one or two rulings.

The rule of law is the cornerstone of social cohesion, and once it is undermined, it is not easy to rebuild it. A judge's decision must not be swayed by populist political forces, and society should not look at judges from politically coloured lenses. At the same time, judges also have the responsibility to show that they handle cases fairly and impartially and have not brought factors not related to the law, such as their personal feelings or political stance, into a ruling.

In these troubled times for Hong Kong, the independence and impartiality of the judiciary must be upheld and must not be used as a political tool. For the sake of political struggle, people from different camps want the judiciary to side with them. However, if the judicial system is controlled by any colour, the rule of law will lose out.

明報社評2020.09.10：讓政治歸政治 讓司法歸司法

最近香港社會對司法公正和獨立，有很多議論，部分法官更被冠以不同顏色，有黃有藍更有紅。法庭是講法律和證據的地方，公眾有權對司法機構已判決的案件表達意見，若有人認為法官的具體處理有問題，又或懷疑存在系統性的偏頗，亦可依程序投訴，然而若僅因為個別裁決不合個人政治喜好，就給法官定顏色分立場、肆意人身攻擊，則大有問題。

香港社會撕裂，反修例風暴以來，司法機構面對大量涉及政治和暴力的案件。近期本港有關司法公正和獨立的議論甚多，當中既有制度理念層面的，亦有針對個別法官的。香港是法治社會，司法機構工作不應被政治化，理應是社會共識，然而現實發展卻是另一回事。

冰封三尺非一日之寒，本港政治對立愈益尖銳兩極化，並非朝夕之事。過去7、8年，法院也處理過不少具爭議的案件，無論是學民三子案、七警案、旺角暴動案、佔中三子案，總有人不滿裁決，然而各方的評論，大體而言仍是就着案件本身，議事實講理據，公眾亦普遍認同，法庭都是根據法律和證據，公平公正審理案件，然而過去一年，情况卻似乎出現變化。不同陣營人士針對法官的人身攻擊愈來愈多，有理有節的具體討論卻愈來愈少。

今時今日，很多人都以個人政治立場，作為衡量司法「公正」的準繩。有人疑因為不滿梁天琦案裁決，公然在法院外塗鴉，點名侮辱法官；有些人則以政治有色眼鏡看待法官，只因一兩項判決不符合心意，就將法官分黃分藍分紅。

法治是凝聚社會的基石，一旦法治受到破壞，要復元殊不容易。法官判決不能受民粹政治力量拉扯，社會亦不應隨便用政治顏色看待法官；與此同時，法官亦有責任展示，他們是秉持公正公道審理案件，沒有將法律以外的其他因素，包括個人感情以至政治立場，帶入裁判之中。

香港正處多事之秋，司法獨立公正必須堅持，絕對不能成為政治工具。為了政治鬥爭，不同陣營都有人希望司法人員傾向自己一邊，然而司法制度被任何一種顏色控制，輸的都是法治。

■Glossary生字

ad hominem : directed against a person's character rather than their argument

reasoned : presented in a logical way that shows careful thought

principled : based on rules or truths