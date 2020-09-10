英語雞精班：The accounts

I do not think you really need to read an annual report from back to front, as one friend of mine recommends, but you can safely ignore the first two-thirds of self-praise and social responsibility blather (嘮叨). The important bit, the accounts, is at the end. If you have come this far, you may now have a question — How does one read a balance sheet?

Before we address it, let me ask you a question about yourself. Are you the sort of person to wave your hands in front of your face when the term ''balance sheet'' comes up and say, ''Tell me later. I never really did any courses on that. It hasn't been my thing.''

Is that the kind of person you are? Good. That's the kind of person I am addressing. Here is what you must bear in mind. Published balance sheets are compiled for people like you by accountants who have spent years learning the intricacies of accounting so that you do not have to do so. What you get in published accounts is the standard easy-to-read format. You need take no courses to decipher it. Stop denying your own intelligence.

