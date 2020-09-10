Word Puzzle

1. Behaving in an unusually courageous way, perhaps even foolishly so.

4. Initials of an expression showing something requires special attention.

5. A Russian monarch until 1917, nowadays could be the head of a big organisation.

8. Working very hard, almost without stopping: working around the _____.

9. Before now, not at the present time: a _____ secretary of our Golf Club.

Clues Down

1. To give, especially to contribute to a charity or some other worthy cause.

2. The symbol of a chemical element used for the treatment of diseases such as cancer.

3. A buyer and seller of money and financial assets.

6. When everything that can go wrong goes wrong all at once: a perfect _____.

7. What submarines use to find their way under water: _____-location.

by David Foulds