Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】Clues Across
1. Behaving in an unusually courageous way, perhaps even foolishly so.
4. Initials of an expression showing something requires special attention.
5. A Russian monarch until 1917, nowadays could be the head of a big organisation.
8. Working very hard, almost without stopping: working around the _____.
9. Before now, not at the present time: a _____ secretary of our Golf Club.
Clues Down
1. To give, especially to contribute to a charity or some other worthy cause.
2. The symbol of a chemical element used for the treatment of diseases such as cancer.
3. A buyer and seller of money and financial assets.
6. When everything that can go wrong goes wrong all at once: a perfect _____.
7. What submarines use to find their way under water: _____-location.