名人教英文：To take the bait (hook, line and sinker) 上當

馬拉卡：這個星期，我放了一天假，上本地的法庭。我一直對法律有興趣，想看看審案的情况，這次償了心願。

Crispin: Oh, I've never been. What was the case about? Who were the accused?

克里斯平：啊，我從未去過法庭。審的是什麼案？被告人是誰？

Malaika: People traffickers. They'd lured poor young women from poor countries here by promising them well-paid jobs in hotels and bars. But of course the jobs didn't exist.

馬拉卡：是人販子。他們以旅館、酒吧有高薪職位為詞，誘騙貧窮國家的貧困少女來到這裏，而那些職位當然是子虛烏有。

Crispin: But the young women took the bait.

克里斯平：但那些少女上當了。

Malaika: Oh yes, they took the bait hook, line and sinker, because they were desperate for a better life. But when they got here they were forced to become either domestic slaves or prostitutes.

馬拉卡：不錯。她們渴望改善生活，對那樣的謊話深信不疑，來到這裏之後，被迫做家庭奴工或妓女。

Crispin: That's terrible. I hope the traffickers all get a long prison sentence.

克里斯平：真可怕，希望那些人販子全部判處多年監禁。

Malaika: I do too, but it's too early to say. The trial has another day to run.

馬拉卡：希望如此，但目前還不知道。審訊要多一天。

■To take/swallow the bait 直譯是「吞下釣餌」，常用來比喻上當，其後或加 hook, line and sinker（釣鈎、釣絲、鉛錘）一語，表示連釣絲等等都吞下，比喻對謊言完全接受，毫不懷疑，例如：(1) He swallowed the cock-and-bull story hook, line and sinker（他對這等胡說亂道深信不疑）。(2) The swindler told her that he was the chief executive officer of an international company, and she took the bait（那騙子對她自稱是一家國際公司的總裁，而她也相信了）。

■作者︰古德明

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。