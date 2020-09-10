Editorial：Establishment of travel bubbles

The third wave of the pandemic is gradually easing, which is a hard-won outcome. This does not mean that the vigilance of society as a whole should be lowered, although the specific measures can be loosened appropriately. In the latest arrangements unveiled by the government, the social gathering restrictions have been relaxed to make it easier for the catering industry and other industries to do business. Some public recreational venues and sports venues have also been reopened to bring convenience to citizens' activities. Furthermore, the government is to reopen theme parks and exhibitions next Friday at the earliest, and is stepping up negotiations with the governments of other regions over the establishment of travel bubbles at the same time.

As a cosmopolis and an international hub, Hong Kong cannot keep its borders shut perpetually. To stimulate the economy, lifelines from the outside are necessary. To restart the exhibition industry, the government has to allow the entry of foreigners. According to the authorities, the government was in touch with the Japanese and Thai governments as early as the beginning of July over the establishment of travel bubbles. A ''Hong Kong Health Code'' scheme was also ready for the resumption of interactions with mainland personnel. However, due to the third wave of infections, the plans were postponed. As the pandemic is easing, Hong Kong is able to implement the plans at long last. With the pandemic easing in mainland China and no known exported cases, hopefully travel bubbles between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao can be implemented first. As for cooperation between Hong Kong and other countries, yesterday (September 8) the government gave a relatively concrete illustration for the first time.

According to the government, it is in talks with eleven countries over the implementation of travel bubbles. In addition to Japan and Thailand, the European Union has also entrusted Germany with the task to negotiate with the Hong Kong government. As for how the plan should be operated precisely, the authorities have mentioned for the first time the possibility of passengers having two tests on one journey. This means that passengers are required to be tested before departure and after arrival, and are cleared for free activity only if both results are negative. Furthermore, all parties are allowed to propose additional restrictions or requirements such as a cap on the number of passengers, restricting travellers to specific cities or beginning with a pilot scheme for business travellers only.

In implementing a travel bubble scheme, the government should adopt a gradual approach and begin with business travellers. A hasty lifting of restrictions could lead to a repetition of the lessons of Europe.

明報社評 2020.09.09：汲取外國失策教訓 旅遊氣泡循序漸進

政府進一步放寬社交距離措施，同時亦為建立「旅遊氣泡」籌謀，當局表示正與11個國家磋商。第三波疫情放緩，各類社會經濟活動可以有序重開，香港是高度開放經濟體，若要重啟會議展覽等行業，總得讓其他地區人士來港，關鍵是要做好風險管控，避免再像5、6月豁免海員及機組人員檢疫般「漏招」。疫下世界新常態，建立旅遊氣泡是必然一步，如何選擇合作伙伴，只能以客觀疫情為本，不為主觀好惡轉移，就算是重要貿易伙伴又或旅遊熱點，倘若疫情未受控制、防疫措施存在明顯不足，一樣不能隨便開綠燈。歐洲7月急步放寬旅遊限制，疫情迅即反彈，港府組建旅遊氣泡，必須循序漸進小心謹慎。

第三波疫情逐步緩和，成果得來不易，整體防疫意識不能鬆懈，至於具體防疫措施則可適度鬆綁。政府最新公布的放寬安排，一是放寬限聚規定，方便食肆等行業經營，二是重開部分公眾娛樂場所及運動場地，方便市民活動。另外，當局最快下周五為重開主題公園及會展活動鬆綁，同時亦加緊與其他地區磋商建立旅遊氣泡。

香港作為國際都會和樞紐，不能長期閉關鎖港，振興經濟亦需要更多外來活水，政府要重新啟動會展業，就要讓外人前來。根據當局說法，早在7月初，政府已就建立旅遊氣泡事宜，跟日本與泰國接觸，「港版健康碼」恢復與內地人員往來亦已準備就緒，無奈因為第三波疫情爆發而押後。隨着疫情放緩，現在香港終於有條件落實計劃。內地疫情緩和，未聞有輸出病例，粵港澳旅遊氣泡可望率先落實，至於香港與其他國家的合作大計，昨天政府亦首度有較具體的說明。

政府表示，目前正與11個國家商討落實旅遊氣泡，除了日本和泰國，歐盟方面亦委託了德國，與特區政府磋商。具體操作方面，當局首度提到旅客「單程兩檢」的可能，意即出發前要先做檢測，抵埗後亦要覆檢，兩者結果皆為陰性，始可自由活動，另外，各方也可視乎自身情况，提出額外限制或要求，包括旅客人數上限、只可出入特定個別城市，又或由某些類別人士，諸如商務旅客等先行先試。

港府落實旅遊氣泡，應該循序漸進，商務客先行，急於鬆綁，有可能重蹈歐洲覆轍。

■Glossary（生字）

hard-won：achieved only after a lot of effort and difficulty

lifeline：sth that is very important for sb and that they depend on

at long last：after a long time