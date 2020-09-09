Common Nonsense：It's analytical, stupid!

When Carrie Lam single-handedly swept away the doctrine of the separation of powers from the clean slate of our constitutional design and practice, I tried looking under the table to see if there were any conceptual fragments flung onto the floor. Oppppps...none! She then succeeded in stirring up in my simple mind the above questions. The questions are not about her motive but her mode of reasoning in addressing the matter at the very forefront of Liberal Studies.

It shall not sound too naive if we consider the point of Liberal Studies is to liberate students' minds from any dogma or indoctrination levied on their heads and shoulders. The separation of powers or its existence is just such a doctrine. A.V. Dicey, an English constitutional law giant, has his manuscript of lectures surviving in his treatment of the separation of powers while he was teaching at Oxford around 1900. One of his lecture headings reads ''What is meant by the doctrine of the separation of powers?''

Dicey, while lecturing, had the French jurist Montesquieu in mind as his intellectual rival. Dicey queried whether Montesquieu's doctrine derived from the French experience could fit into the English landscape without modification. The fine print of the debate needs not bother us but it shall strike us that a doctrine is an intellectual construction, a toolkit of concepts and analytical schemata, not necessarily a physical fixture which you may say is or is not there. What matters is how you employ the intellectual construction as a prism to see the world as a bigger picture.

Both Montesquieu and Dicey agreed that the legislative, executive and judicial authority should be vested in different institutions which shall exercise their power accordingly. The separation of powers needs not mean insulation of each institution, hard and fast. In the British constitutional context and so did Dicey argue that the separation of powers does not entail that no one should assume power from more than one branch. The British case is spectacular and spectacularly bizarre that Boris Johnson the prime minister is leading the government while his Conservative Party holds the majority in the House of Commons, relentlessly mingling executive and legislative powers. Nevertheless no sensible person (it's up to Carrie Lam whether to count herself in) would decently rebuke that the British practise no separation of powers! It's because the doctrine of the separation of powers is the prism through which we may examine how far there are deliberate and functioning checks and balances among the branches of power. Judging from the British vocal free press, their free and universal elections and their elected politicians' bowing out from time to time, as well as their court's ruling against the government, we could cheer with confidence: ''The Britons do have such a separation of powers!''

My charitable reading of Carrie Lam's remark is that she is a damn realist being able to read the Hong Kong story with her feet right on the ground. When the legislature is colluding with the executive, the police force is operating with impunity to employ arbitrary use of force every day, and the Department of Justice is always intervening to negate the people's effort in launching their private prosecutions against the authority in the court, it is only reasonable and analytical to say we Hong Kongers do not have the effective checks and balances afforded by the separation of powers. We only have the tyranny which the doctrine of the separation of powers is meant to combat and avert.

Carrie Lam's smearing of the separation of powers pushes us to be analytical. That may sound ironic enough as tyranny is most fearful of analytical idealists!

We should be feared.

◆Glossary（生字）

clean slate 清白之身

forefront 風口浪尖

the fine print 細節

analytical schema 分析框架

insulation 絕緣

hard and fast 無庸置疑

charitable reading 厚道的解讀

impunity 逍遙法外

■By Lawrence Lau 劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. Meet his cat 寅恪.