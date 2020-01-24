Editorial：Carers even more helpless amid the pandemic

Last Saturday, a moderately mentally handicapped man with marks of strangulation on the neck was found dead at home in the small hours. His mother was arrested on suspicion of murder. The deceased was 21 years old and had to leave his special school's hostel. He moved back home at the end of last month, and the tragedy happened within less than a week of his return. It was reported that the suspect had revealed to her family that she had reached ''bursting point'' caring for the children.

According to the Education Bureau's policy, students with intellectual disability can be placed in special schools and receive twelve years of free basic education and upper secondary education. Generally speaking, students who have reached the age of 18 have to leave school after form six graduation. In some individual cases, a student with special reasons may extend education for one to two years. Still, he or she must leave school upon reaching the age of 21. Those who are mildly mentally handicapped can still wait for job placement at sheltered workshops. But for the severely handicapped ones, normally they can only wait for residence at hostels for the moderately and severely mentally handicapped. The problem is that, because of the serious shortage of these hostels, it takes at least ten years or so to wait for a place.

The majority of services provided for intellectually disabled persons are day care centres. Since the outbreak of the pandemic at the start of this year, these day care centres have been closed for most of the time. Respite services have also stopped the admission of new members. Many home visiting services have been either suspended or limited. All this has added to the hardship of carers.

The suspension of day care centres' services affects not only mentally handicapped people, but also many who are aged or disabled. Hong Kong has an ageing population. Many elderly people have various sorts of physical decline and need proper care, nursing and training. Aside from providing services in these aspects, day care centres are also where the elderly can join group activities and maintain social contact. However, now the elderly have to stay at home for a very long time, which is not good for their physical and psychological health and inevitably increases the burden on their carers in the family. If a family also has young children who have to engage in online schooling at home, the pressure on carers will be even greater.

The authorities must find a way to allow social activities to ''resume in a sustainable manner'' as early as possible, so that all kinds of social welfare services can resume as much as possible. At the same time, the authorities should consider enhancing door-to-door services and home visits so as to provide support that benefits the carers more and enables them to get the help that they need.

成年智障人士支援不足，一宗家庭倫常慘案，再度令人關注照顧者的困境。本港中度及嚴重智障人士宿舍不足，輪候時長達10多年，部分成年智障人士缺乏自理能力，需要家人全天候照料，照顧者身心俱疲，疫下日間中心服務暫停，更令照顧者百上加斤，倘若還要照料年幼子女或長者，精神壓力太大，容易鑽牛角尖。疫情曠日持久，不少社福服務均受影響，不時需要關閉，又或只能提供有限度服務，受影響的不止是智障者，還有其他老弱殘疾人士，照顧者徬徨無助，政府有必要提供更多支援，減輕他們的壓力。

上周六凌晨，一名中度智障人士在家死亡，頸部有被勒痕迹，死者母親涉嫌謀殺被捕。死者年滿21歲，必須離開特殊學校宿舍，上月底搬回家居住，未料不足一周即發生悲劇，有指疑兇曾向家人透露，照顧子女「壓力爆煲」感到很辛苦。

根據教育局政策，有智力問題的學生，可入讀特殊學校，接受12年免費基礎教育及高中教育，一般而言，年滿18歲中六畢業後便得離校，個別智障學生若有特殊原因，可延長學習年期一至兩年，惟到了21歲便一定要離校。輕度智障人士畢業後，尚可輪候到庇護工場工作，如果屬於嚴重智障，一般只能輪候入住中度及嚴重智障人士宿舍，問題是相關院舍嚴重不足，輪候時間至少10多年。

當局為智障人士提供的服務，以日間中心為主，今年初疫情爆發以來，日間中心很多時間都暫停開放，暫託服務亦停收會員。很多家居上門服務亦告停擺，又或只能有限度服務，凡此種種，皆令照顧者百上加斤。

日間中心暫停服務，受影響的除了智障人士，還有很多殘疾老弱人士。香港人口老化，不少長者出現各種各樣的退化，需要適當照顧、護理和訓練，日間護理中心提供這方面的服務，同時亦可讓老人家多些參與集體活動，維持社交接觸，然而現在長者們卻要長時間屈處家中，不利身心健康，家中照顧者的壓力亦無可避免增加，倘若家中還有年幼子女要在家學習，照顧壓力就更沉重。

當局必須盡快摸索出疫下社會活動「可持續復常」之道，讓各類社福服務盡量恢復，同時亦應考慮增加上門服務及家訪，提供更到位的支援，讓照顧者得到適切幫助。

■Glossary（生字）

the small hours：the period of time very early in the morning, soon after midnight

respite services：temporary services arranged for old, mentally ill, etc. people so that the people who usually care for them can have a rest

hardship：a situation that is difficult and unpleasant because you do not have enough money, food, clothes, etc.