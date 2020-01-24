Australian in HK：What is a Kangaroo Court ?

The name comes from early 19th century frontier US, where travelling judges were paid according to how many trials they conducted, which led to speedy trials and some judges hopping like a kangaroo from place to place to get more business, concerned more about their income than about court outcome.

The name is applied to places and situations where the rule of law is not followed and judges are required to return a preordained verdict.

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio link.mingpao.com/15210.htm