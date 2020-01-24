John Larrysson's Column：The Pandemic is Latin

A pandemic is just an epidemic that is worldwide and is from the Latin pandemus. The prefix pan- meaning all and every came into English from Latin (although originally from Greek). The word epidemic is from the Latin epidemia.

The word quarantine means forty from the Latin quadraginta. This use of forty is from the Bible where forty days or forty years symbolised a long time. Without enough medical knowledge of disease, Europeans simply reverted to forty days as a reasonable guess for how long someone suspected of carrying disease should be isolated.

Apparently there are many asymptomatic people who are walking around slowly spreading the virus. The prefix a- is a reduced form of the Latin prefix ab- (away, off) added onto the word symptomatic to mean a negative — asymptomatic — not showing symptoms. The adjective symptomatic is from the Latin symptomaticus.

The best way to avoid catching the coronavirus is to practise social distancing. Practise is from the Latin practicare, meaning to do. Social is from the Latin socialis, meaning companionship and living with others. And of course distance comes from the Latin distantia, meaning standing apart.

In subjects like medicine, science, religion and law one of the first things university students need to do is learn the words people use for their subject. Usually, they are, in fact, learning a little Latin.

