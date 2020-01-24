A Book Explorer's Odyssey：Questioning Black Lives Matter

But here I just want to single out one event and talk about its complexities from a moral perspective. It is the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Some questions often asked by outsiders about the BLM are these: ''Why are they protesting? Isn't it that the US has already elected a black president and African Americans now enjoy equal rights as people of other races in the US?'' As delineated in Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, a book written by Pulitzer winner Isabel Wilkerson, the picture is far from simple. The state of Alabama, for instance, had laws against interracial marriages until 2000, defying our perception that while state-sponsored restrictions based on race are a thing of the past. Furthermore, even though there are no laws that constitute systemic discrimination against African Americans, it is a common feeling among black people that they are looked down upon because of their race in everyday life, as evidenced by the abundance of examples in the book. Let us not forget that this year's BLM protests were triggered not only by George Floyd's murder, but also an incident in which a white woman threatened to call the police on a black man in a park. The black man, a Harvard-educated birdwatcher, had asked the white woman to put her dog back on its leash, which she refused. Instead she called the police, saying that an African American man was threatening her, a telltale reflection of a mindset that African Americans were dangerous and should be associated with crime. ''Caste is not a physical object like a wall of bricks or a line of barbed wire. Caste is a notion; it is a state of the mind,'' as quoted in the book.

This gives rise to another question: If African Americans in the US are subject to various forms of invisible, subconscious discrimination, should such a situation be remedied proactively, as demanded by some BLM activists? Should, for instance, there be more black police officers because the rate at which black Americans are killed by police is more than twice as high as the rate for white Americans, as borne out by statistics from The Washington Post? With black Americans trapped in the vicious cycle of poor education, lack of social mobility and crime, is it right to demand universities offer more places to certain African Americans who do not perform as well academically as their white counterparts? Some people are opposed to such ideas, arguing that both police officers and students should be chosen on merit. Their reasoning is that the police force is supposed to enforce the law, while universities are meant to promote academic excellence.

However, as argued by Michael Sandel in his bestselling work Justice: What's the Right Thing to Do?, there is another dimension to the issue. One important concept pertaining to this debate is telos, a term used by Greek philosopher Aristotle to mean ''purpose''. To Aristotle, justice is teleological and honorific, meaning that it must serve a purpose and honour a particular virtue. So proponents of universities according places to black Americans, as a form of affirmative action, contend that universities can also have the promotion of diversity, apart from academic excellence, as its telos.

Another issue is historical responsibility. As we all know, Africans were brought into America in the so-called ''triangular trade'', and as slaves they were forced to work on plantations and other places. Given the injustice suffered by African Americans in the past, should white Americans be made to make reparations? Many people would argue against such an idea, contending that white Americans cannot be held accountable for the wrongdoings of their slave owner ancestors. The underlying principle is called ''moral individualism''. Countering this argument, Sandel proposes the idea of ''the obligations of solidarity'', maintaining that a person's moral obligations can originate from their identity as a member of a community: ''Collective apologies and reparations for historic injustices are good examples of the way solidarity can create moral responsibilities for communities other than my own.''

Race in America, as with many social issues in any nation, is immensely complicated, and never can I profess to know a thing or two about it. My hope is that the books I have mentioned here can shed some light on the topic for the sake of informed debate in place of cynical and emotional exchanges.

■Writer's Profile

If life is a voyage, Terence Yip likes to navigate by the books. That's what he does in this column.

Email: terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com