Editorial：A gap in housing supply

In recent years, the Shenzhen government has changed course to hold up Singapore as a role model and dismiss Hong Kong. Last month, a Shenzhen top official said that how Singapore is dealing with housing issues is a model for Shenzhen to learn from. In the future, the Shenzhen authorities will slash the proportion of private housing substantially and the target is to let 60% of citizens live in public or subsidised housing. In contrast, the land and housing problem in Hong Kong is a long-standing malady. The government lacks the will to cope with the difficulties.

According to the figures released by the Housing Department, there is an accumulation of nearly 260 thousand applications for public housing, and the average waiting time has climbed to 5.5 years. Apart from significant delays in finding land and making it ready for housing, the pandemic has also caused construction delays, affecting the housing supply. After the current administration took office, it established the Task Force on Land Supply, which was tasked with advising the government on finding land and putting up housing as well as finding the greatest consensus in society. It has been over a year and a half since the Task Force submitted its report. However, not much real progress has been made in increasing land resources. The report suggests that the government should prioritise eight options for increasing land supply, including the acceleration of the development of brownfield sites in the New Territories and private agricultural land, artificial islands in the central waters and so on. However, all of these options are being implemented quite slowly.

Over the past year, Hong Kong has been caught up in much political turbulence, and people have been living in difficulty and destitution amid the pandemic. In spite of this, however, private housing prices remain high, reflecting the serious shortage in housing supply. The burden is heavy on middle-class people who have to repay their mortgages. The government has been incapable of providing enough public housing to satisfy the basic housing needs of people of lower social strata.

Those who have a piece of land can have their peace of mind. If ordinary people cannot live without worry in their own homes, it will be difficult for society to remain peaceful and Hong Kong to survive the immense difficulties. The land and housing problem has been worsening. It has reached a critical point. All people must face the reality. The government must muster its determination to find land and build housing in a vigorous manner. No matter whether it is requisitioning land to build housing or reclaiming land from the sea to build land reserves, the government needs to act decisively and aggressively rather than act in a wishy-washy manner. At the same time, society as a whole needs to realise that the housing crisis is imminent and citizens should not care about ideals only. Politicising every issue will only make important bread-and-butter issues harder to solve.

明報社評 2020.09.07：房屋供應面臨斷層 造地不容繼續蹉跎

本港土地房屋供應持續落後，疫下更有進一步惡化之勢，房委會資助房屋小組前主席黃遠輝擔心，短中期約800公頃土地短缺，無望及時在2026年填補。土地專責小組報告提交超過一年半，政府覓地建屋，迄今未有重大突破，許多項目都未能上馬，收地工作困難重重，公私營合作只聞樓梯響，公屋輪候時間愈來愈長，看不到當局有意志和決心，克服政治障礙追落後。未來數年，本港公營房屋面臨「斷層」，覓地建屋不能再拖，下月發表的施政報告，必須拿出切實方法處理。

近年深圳改弦易轍「捨港取星」，上月深圳市領導表示，新加坡處理房屋問題，是深圳學習的榜樣，未來當局將大幅下調私人房屋比例，目標是六成市民住在公屋或資助房屋中。反觀香港，土地房屋問題積重難返，政府亦缺乏克服困難的魄力。

房屋署的數字則顯示，目前公屋輪候冊累計有近26萬宗申請，平均輪候時間升至5.5年。除了覓地及平整土地長期大落後，疫情導致工程延誤，亦對房屋供應造成影響。現屆政府上台後，成立土地供應專責小組，就覓地建屋出謀獻策凝聚共識。小組提交報告，至今超過一年半，可是造地工作迄今未見多少實質進展。報告建議政府優先推行8項增加土地供應選項，包括加快發展新界棕地和私人農地、中部水域填海興建人工島等，然而各個選項的落實進度都相當緩慢。

過去一年多，香港飽歷政治風雨，疫下民生困頓凋敝，私樓價格依然居高不下，突顯本港房屋供應嚴重不足，中產供樓負擔沉重，政府亦未能提供足夠公營房屋，滿足中下層市民基本居住需要。

有恆產者有恆心，普羅大眾無法安居，社會難望長治久安，香港很難絕處逢生。本港土地房屋問題不斷惡化，已屆危急存亡之秋，所有人都要面對現實，政府必須拿出決心，大刀闊斧造地建屋，無論收回土地建屋，還是填海造地建立土地儲備，當局必須更加果斷進取，不能再優柔寡斷。與此同時，社會上下亦須明白，土地房屋危機迫在眉睫，不能一味空談理念理想，事事政治化，只會令重大民生問題更難解決。

■Glossary（生字）

hold up：to use or present sb/sth as an example

destitution：the fact of having no money, food and the other things necessary for life

muster：to find as much support, courage, etc. as you can