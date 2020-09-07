Mona's Musings : It is ok to be stressed

COVID added two headcounts to the picture. It changed everything.

Mr and Mrs X have now shortened their breakfast sessions because local eateries no longer feel very safe to stay. They do not look forward to returning home though, because by 10 a.m., the young Xs would have set up workstations in a room they share and the sitting room respectively. Dirty dishes would sit waiting at the sink, because the working girls have no time to worry themselves over washing. This would repeat over lunch.

Taking care to be quiet as a mouse while steering herself clear from the Zoom cameras, Mrs X struggles to find a perfect time slot to vacuum (用吸塵機清理) the floor — her daughters abhor noise while they work and the neighbour detests sounds at night. Needless to say, the vacuum cleaner is not getting any younger or quieter. She anxiously watches dust balls forming. Her fingers get sore due to too much extra dish-washing. She and her husband go out for an extra walking session in the afternoon, just to enjoy some space. The summer heat embraces them with full intensity, very much to their dismay. Increasingly annoyed, she isn't able to articulate her frustrations because they feel too insignificant in the face of the larger problems society is facing.

COVID has turned the world upside down, wreaked havoc along its way and created many tragedies. While all spotlight is rightfully on the larger trends and potential solutions, it is very easy for us to dismiss the stress it has caused on daily life. In a place where space and privacy are rare commodities, Hong Kong people have spent years designing routines that would support their lifestyle even when sharing a physical space with people of opposite habits. When different lifestyles are forced to happen simultaneously in a tiny space 24/7, the stress accumulated should not be taken lightly. While there is no need to despair over stress, neither is there a need to dismiss it.

It is my wish to share situations we are facing through this difficult time in order to facilitate understanding. If you have a situation to share, feel free to write to me.

