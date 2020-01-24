Editorial : Risk of vaccine monopolisation rises as US refuses to join global alliance

There are more than a hundred research projects for COVID-19 vaccines around the globe, yet fewer than ten of them have entered the third stage of mass clinical trials. Wealthy Western countries are able to make bilateral trade agreements with multiple pharmaceutical factories concurrently to pre-order vaccines still under research, and can even demand priority over other nations for vaccines from these factories. Weaker nations and regions, in contrast, are unable to "cast the net wide" like the wealthier nations relying on their own might. This is one major objective of COVAX: pooling resources to ensure that unprivileged nations and regions can also obtain vaccines and prevent wealthier nations from monopolising them.

COVAX, spearheaded by the WHO and GAVI, is a programme for coordinating global financing for and supply of vaccines. The alliance supports several vaccination research projects with potential for success, and signs acquisition contracts with different pharmaceutical factories. After the alliance acquires the vaccines, they will be evenly distributed. Every participating nation and region will be allocated an amount sufficient to meet the needs of 20% of their total population, with medical staff, patients and the elderly having priority over the others. If more vaccines can be supplied afterwards, they will first be used in countries severely affected by the pandemic. COVAX currently covers nine vaccine research projects. Apart from two vaccines developed by the US and one by Oxford University, two projects from the University of Hong Kong and mainland China are also on the list.

For poorer countries, COVAX is a lifesaver. But for wealthier nations, it is only a contingency measure that increases their chances of getting vaccines. Furthermore, the programme is run in a way that requires wealthier nations to subsidise poorer nations to some extent, so it is inevitable that wealthier nations do not have as strong an incentive to join it as poorer nations. In terms of financing, COVAX has not achieved its desired targets. The alliance has had to adjust its plans, lower its requirements for wealthier nations and postpone the deadline for joining the programme until mid-September.

At the same time, the White House has engaged in rampant vaccine nationalism, insisting on "America First" and forking out tens of billions of US dollars for multiple vaccine projects. It has also stated clearly in the contracts that when the vaccines are available in the market, they must be provided for the US first, and can be supplied to other nations only after the US's demand has been met. The US's near monopoly of anti-epidemic drug Remdesivir had already raised the eyebrows of every nation. Now that the White House has declared that it will not join COVAX, the global supply and equitable distribution of vaccines might be threatened.

Campaigning for re-election, Donald Trump has repeatedly pressurised the CDC and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure that vaccines are available before the election in November. Many experts have pointed out that based on progress in clinical trials, most candidate vaccines will not be introduced by November. But the latest orders issued by the CDC to state governments have led to concern that the authorities might not wait for the results of third-phase clinical trials and will instead go for a mass vaccination exercise before the election.

If wealthy nations in the West continue to do harm to other nations on the strength of their power and give priority to the vaccination of all their nationals, many developing nations and regions will face an extremely short supply of vaccines. With the US refusing to join COVAX, problems such as stockpiling and price gouging could be highly likely when the first vaccines are available, for which the Hong Kong government must be well prepared. Vaccine researches on the mainland are underway in multiple directions. If they turn out to be successful, no doubt Hong Kong will be supported. However, the Hong Kong government must also work hard on its own and speed up the acquisition of vaccines. There will not be a moment to lose.

明報社評2020.09.04：美拒絕加入國際聯盟 疫苗囤積壟斷風險增

由國際聯盟發起的新冠肺炎疫苗計劃COVAX，目前有百多個國家參與，聯盟代表與中國和歐盟的磋商亦取得進展，可是華府卻表明不會參與，美國疾控中心（CDC）更通知各州，準備在11月總統大選前分發疫苗。

全球有百多個新冠肺炎疫苗研究項目，已經進入第三階段大規模臨牀測試的不出10個。西方富國財力雄厚，可以同時跟多間大藥廠締訂雙邊協議，預早訂購尚在研究中的疫苗，甚至訂明藥廠要優先供貨；弱小國家及地區，單憑一己之力，根本無法像富國般漁翁撒網。COVAX一大目的，正是希望集腋成裘，確保弱小國家及地區也能取得疫苗，避免富國壟斷囤積疫苗。

COVAX由世衛和全球疫苗免疫聯盟（GAVI）等牽頭，是一項協調全球疫苗融資及供應的計劃。聯盟支持多個有成功潛質的疫苗研究項目，並與不同藥廠締訂採購協議。聯盟取得疫苗後將公平分配，每個參與國家及地區，可以取得兩成人口所需的疫苗劑量，優先用於醫護、病人和老弱人士。若之後有更多疫苗供應，則優先用於疫情嚴重國家。目前COVAX涵蓋9個疫苗研究項目，除了英國牛津疫苗及美國兩款疫苗，港大和內地亦各有疫苗項目上榜。

對窮國來說，COVAX是救命草，惟對富國而言，只是額外買保險，增加取得疫苗的機會，加上計劃運作模式，某程度是要富國補貼窮國，富國參與誘因當然比弱國低很多。COVAX在融資方面一直未如理想，疫苗聯盟要調整方案，降低對富國的要求，同時押後截止參與日期至本月中。

白宮大搞疫苗民族主義，強調「美國優先」，豪擲百億美元，投資多個疫苗項目，並在合約訂明，疫苗面世後必須優先供應給美國，滿足美方需要後，才可供應他人。早前美國幾乎買斷抗疫藥物瑞德西韋供應，各國為之側目，現在華府表態不參與COVAX，可能威脅到未來全球疫苗供應和公平分配。

特朗普爭取連任，再三向美國疾控中心，以及食品及藥物管理局（FDA）施壓，力求在11月大選前有疫苗可用。不少專家指出，以目前臨牀測試進度，多款候選疫苗都無法趕及在11月前推出，然而美國CDC向州政府發出的最新指示，卻令人關注當局不會等待第三階段臨牀測試結果，就準備在選前大規模接種。

如果西方富國再次「以本傷人」，以所有國民接種為優先，很多發展中國家及地區的疫苗供應將極度短供。美國拒絕參與COVAX，疫苗面世初期，大有可能出現囤積和抬價的問題，港府必須及早防範。內地疫苗研究多路並進，倘若研發成功，當然可以支援香港，然而港府亦須自行努力，加快疫苗採購進度，不能歎慢板。

■Glossary生字

pool sth : to collect money, information, etc. from different people so that it can be used by all of them

fork out : If you fork out for something, you spend a lot of money on it.

equitable : fair and reasonable; treating everyone in an equal way