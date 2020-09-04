A Little English : Barnyard brawl

The ducks claimed the pond and its surroundings as their territory and the chickens refused to allow any ducks into their yard. A long-running feud (不和) developed as the bitter enemies became more and more aggressive.

The cat and the owl sat on top of the barn surveying the skirmishes below.

"Who's right, who's wrong?" hooted the owl.

"Your guess is as good as mine, my wise old friend," replied the cat. "No one's right and no one's wrong or everyone's right and everyone's wrong, or so it seems. Besides, what does it matter? Come market day, some chickens get slaughtered. Come festival day, some ducks get chopped up."

"Too true," hooted the owl in agreement. "We're lucky cats and owls are not a staple of the human diet. But for the sake of the poultry, I wish they would let bygones be bygones (既往不咎) and enjoy life on the farm while they can. Life's short but it doesn't need to be unpleasant. This used to be such a friendly, peaceful neighbourhood..."

"Ssh," hissed the cat, "here come the guard dogs, keepers of the peace. You and I can easily end up as part of THEIR diet, if we're not careful."

Indeed the dogs had been sent by the farmer to see what all the commotion (喧囂) was about. "It's the silly poultry again! Let's just leave them to settle old scores (算舊帳) among themselves," suggested one of the pack.

"Can't do that. We have our orders," growled the packleader and launched himself into the middle of the scrum sending feathers flying. Ducks began scurrying to the safety of their pond, chickens hustling towards their coop. Order of a sort, if not peace, was restored — at least, until the next skirmish.

■Useful vocabulary

Words used to describe hens and ducks can also be used to describe humans. When people join a group, they quickly establish a pecking order 長幼尊卑. This is to reduce squabbling 口角 caused by tension when members are not sure of their place in the group.

■Something to think about

Have you ever stayed on a farm? How is it different from life in the city? Many cityfolk have an idealised view of farmlife. Do you?

■Text: A Lamb