Editorial : Sustainable resumption of catering industry

As far as pandemic prevention is concerned, it is possible for the government to decide how tight the restrictions on restaurants' operations should be based on the different pandemic prevention standards of restaurants. But in practice, there may be situations that benefit large restaurant groups and disadvantage small eateries. How the catering industry can coexist with the pandemic is a major issue, and the authorities need to deal with it carefully and strike a balance between pandemic prevention and the principle of fairness.

As the pandemic in Hong Kong eased in May and June, the government relaxed restrictions on restaurants. Unfortunately, the situation did not last long. In July, the third wave of the pandemic broke out, and clusters of patients related to restaurants appeared. The authorities had to retighten the restrictions significantly. For over a month, dinnertime dine-in services were banned, dealing a heavy blow to the business of restaurants.

The government took a small step in relaxing the restrictions last week, announcing that restaurants can provide dine-in services until 9 pm. Yesterday (September 2) it announced the second step. Starting from Friday, the dine-in period will be extended to 10 pm. As for the maximum number of people per table, it will remain at two. For some restaurants, these relaxations will do little to help business, as they will still be unable to do two rounds of business at dinnertime as before. Moreover, as the upper limit of two people per table will not be lifted, it is difficult to turn business round since the upper limit places a cap on the amount of money spent by customers at each table.

The average number of new cases in Hong Kong per day has hovered around ten recently. Those of unknown sources still account for 30% to 50% of the total, which means that there are still many invisible chains of transmission in the communities. Nearly 800,000 people have signed up for the Universal Community Testing Programme, which will help identify more asymptomatic patients. But the number of participants so far still falls short of experts' expectation, i.e. millions of participants.

The string of upcoming festivals in autumn and winter traditionally marks the peak season for the catering industry. However, many experts expect that the pandemic will bring about yet another high-risk period in winter. Even if the third wave eases and the government gradually relaxes the social gathering ban, the possibility of a fourth or fifth wave of infections cannot be ruled out. Unless the cycle of the pandemic is broken, the industry will only see one setback after another.

There are thousands of restaurants in Hong Kong of different scales and target customers. It is easier for a large restaurant chain to devote resources to the improvement of their ventilation systems. However, for small and medium-sized restaurant owners, refurbishing their restaurants and replacing equipment to meet the requirements of experts is not easy. A big restaurant chain has a huge workforce, so it will not be difficult for it to arrange for workers to clear tables; nor will the impact on cost be large. A small restaurant, however, might have two to three waiters merely. If workers dedicated to the clearing of tables are required, it will need to recruit new blood, leading to a 20% to 30% rise in salary expenditures. A small restaurant might not be able to cope with such a rise.

Business is difficult amid the pandemic. Owners of some small and medium-sized restaurants know perfectly well the difficulty to meet such high standards of pandemic prevention. With the number of customers per table and the seating capacity about to remain severely restricted in the long term, they might choose to close down their businesses. If a scheme is not well designed, it may lead to a wave of closures and exacerbate the problem of unemployment.

明報社評2020.09.03：飲食業可持續復常 加強防疫兼顧公平

本港新增確診病例，源頭不明個案仍佔一定比例，反映社區仍有隱形傳播鏈，放寬食肆限制，步伐需要審慎，否則有可能重蹈今年6月解封過急的教訓。

從防疫角度看，政府可以因應不同食肆防疫規格，決定疫下經營限制寬緊，然而實際執行起來，亦可能出現有利大集團、不利小食肆的情况。飲食業如何與疫共存是一大難題，當局需要審慎處理，兼顧防疫與公平。

5月、6月本港疫情一度緩和，政府放寬食肆限制，未料好景不常，7月第三波疫情爆發，出現食肆感染群組，當局又要大幅收緊限制，晚上禁堂食超過一個月，嚴重打擊了食肆生意。

政府上周踏出放寬一小步，宣布食肆可提供堂食至晚上9時，昨天再宣布踏第二步，周五起延長至晚上10時，至於每枱人數上限則維持兩人。對一些餐廳和酒樓而言，相關放寬對生意幫助很有限，時間上仍然無法像以往般做兩輪晚市生意，何况兩人上限不放寬，每枱客人消費有限，生意難有起色。

本港單日新增病例，目前平均在10多宗的水平拉鋸，不明源頭感染個案仍佔三至五成，意味社區仍有很多隱形傳播鏈，普及社區檢測現有近80萬人登記，對找出更多隱形病人雖有幫助，惟始終與專家希望的數百萬人參與有距離。

秋冬兩季佳節紛至，是飲食業傳統旺季，然而不少專家亦預期，入冬後疫情又將進入高危期，就算第三波疫情緩和、政府逐步放寬限聚人數，不排除稍後又有第四波、第五波，業界一日無法突破疫情迴圈，只會繼續折騰下去。

全港食肆數以千計，規模大小迥異，客路各有不同。連鎖大集團要投入資源改善食肆抽風換氣系統，當然較為容易，對於中小型食肆來說，要重新裝修更換設備達到專家要求，卻非想像般容易；大集團員工眾多，安排執枱專員不會有困難，成本影響亦有限，可是小餐廳樓面侍應可能只有兩三人，要有執枱專員，需要增聘人手，薪酬開支上升幅度可能相當於兩三成，小食肆未必可以應付。

疫下生意艱難，一些中小型食肆自知難以達到高防疫標準，每枱人數和入座率長期受到嚴格限制，也許寧願結業。倘若方案設計不周，反而有可能引起倒閉潮，加劇失業問題。

■Glossary生字

disadvantage : ​to make someone less likely to be successful or to put them in a worse situation than others

hover : if a level, price etc. hovers around a certain amount, it stays close to that amount, only changing slightly up or down

exacerbate : to make sth worse, especially a disease or problem