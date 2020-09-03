英語雞精班：The personal investment adviser

If this fellow is so knowledgeable about where I should invest my money in ways to make it grow into a much bigger pile, why, on a gloriously sunny Friday afternoon, is he still sitting behind a desk in a rented office when he would much rather be out on his sailboat for the weekend or lifting a cold beer at a beach resort somewhere? Why is he still pitching strangers for his living instead of having left this office years ago for a life of ease funded by his investment winnings? If he really is so smart, why ain't he rich?

Yeah, very funny, hah-hah, now get real, you say. I am meeting this investment adviser because I know nothing about investment and he does know and I want to ask an expert in the field a few questions about where I should invest my money. What has this got to do with whether he is rich or not?

Put your brain back into gear (動動腦筋). It has everything to do with it so let me just make the point again. If he really does know what investments will make you wealthier, why has he not long ago laid his hands on all the money he can find to make himself so wealthy through these same investments that he does not need to spend his time making a sales pitch to people like you? It truly is the first question you should ask yourself when meeting an investment adviser.

資料提供：The Rise and Fall of the Hang Seng Index

by Jake van der Kamp

Thanks：Blacksmith Books

