Word Puzzle

1. If we have too little money to buy something then it is too _____ for us.

5. Changes direction: takes on a new course.

8. Oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen and all the other gasses in the environment.

9. Initials: an internet link: click on it to open a new page or go to another website.

10. A wise person, perhaps old, possibly a church or council leader.

11. First part of the name of a large city in California: _____ Angeles.

12. Someone who speaks cleverly has ''the gift of the _____''.

13. Do not look for sympathy from someone who has a heart of _____.

16. Adjective: if we cannot leave the place we live in we are _____.

Clues Down

1. To get a big important organisation started: to _____ it.

2. An Australian bird, it looks like an ostrich but is not so big.

3. The central and largest element of the solar system.

4. One who is quick to get up in the morning and start before all the others. (5,4)

5. A handful of hair: the hair dresser might want to shorten or curl it.

6. Equipment for person-to-person live speech communication over great distances.

7. A large increase of things, often sudden, unexpected and unplanned for.

14. A: Did C fall in the ditch, B?

B: He is covered in mud from head to _____.

15. Prefix meaning ''new'' e.g. in the adjective for the historical era the ''New Stone Age''.

by David Foulds