名人教英文：Bad blood 仇恨

阿恩:真可惜,我昨天未能去看球賽。我家的洗衣機洗衣服時,洗衣水溢出,弄得一團糟,我得幫忙清理。

Rishi: Oh, rotten luck. Things like that always seem to happen at the worst possible times.

里西:啊,真倒楣。這樣的事似乎總是在最不合宜的時候發生。

Arne: Tell me about the match. Did Rangers win?

阿恩:比賽的結果怎樣,流浪隊贏了麼?

Rishi: Yes they did, 3-1. It's their first home win for weeks.

里西:贏了,三比一。這是他們多個星期以來第一次在主場獲勝。

Arne: Good news! Especially since Dynamo have been playing so well lately.

阿恩:好得很!發電隊近來表現出色,所以流浪隊獲勝更是難得。

Rishi: But there was a bit of unpleasantness after the final whistle.

里西:但是,結束比賽的哨子響起之後,氣氛有點不愉快。

Arne: Oh, what happened?

阿恩:啊,什麼事?

Rishi: Well Rangers No. 4, Walker, refused to shake hands with his Dynamo opposite number Barco and walked straight off the field.

里西:流浪隊四號球員沃克不肯與發電隊中和他同一崗位的球員巴爾科握手,逕自離開球場。

Arne: Ah, I think I know why. There's bad blood between them isn't there?

阿恩:我明白其中原因。他們兩人不和。

Rishi: Yes, from last season. Barco fouled Walker in a cup match and broke his leg. He couldn't play for two months.

里西:不錯,是上個球季開始的。巴爾科在一次獎盃賽之中,對沃克使出犯規的手段,令他一條腿骨折,兩個月不能出賽。

Arne: Yes, I'm not surprised he won't shake hands with Barco.

阿恩:是啊,沃克不肯跟巴爾科握手,並不奇怪。

■Bad blood 直譯是「不好的血」。從前,西方人認為情緒受血液影響,所以用 bad blood 來說人與人之間因過去不愉快事而懷抱的仇恨,例如:(1) There is no bad blood between them after the argument(他們爭論之後,彼此並無仇恨)。(2) There is a lot of bad blood between the democrats and the establishmentarians(民主派與在朝派之間積怨甚深)。

作者︰古德明

作者簡介﹕專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。