Editorial：'Health Code'

There are no other keys to combating a virus than the prevention of the import of external cases and the prevention of its internal spread. To prevent internal spread, a powerful system for testing, tracing and isolated treatment is necessary. As for the prevention of the import of external cases, it is no doubt necessary to ensure that border quarantine and management measures are properly in place. But this is a radically different idea from shutting down the borders. A border shutdown is a blanket arrangement that blocks all points of access; it is not a quarantine measure that is formulated according to the risk of the virus' entry. Early this year, when the disease broke out in mainland China, there were vocal calls in Hong Kong society for a border shutdown. More than half a year has passed, and there has been tremendous change in the pandemic situation around the world. However, even now there are still some people in Hong Kong who will not let go of the talk of a border shutdown. The third wave of infections is related to the exemption from quarantine arrangements for sailors. Some groups and individuals have again offered simplistic explanations of the matter, saying that a border shutdown is the ''most realistic'' way to combat the pandemic.

Hong Kong is a small, highly open economy. To allow social and economic activities to return to normal sustainably amid the pandemic, it is necessary to keep its doors open appropriately. The key is to prioritise an effective management of viral risks to facilitate the travel of personnel. As for the outbreak of the third wave of infections, the crux of the matter was the permission of high-risk people from abroad, who were exempt from quarantine arrangements, to act freely in the communities.

The ''Health Code'' system began in mainland China. Its operation carries two functions. The first is the real-time tracing of a patient's close contacts and those who are suspected to have caught the virus. The second is its use as a health risk certificate for people who are travelling. A green health code is a pass for cross-province transportation. It is also a permit that decides whether someone can enter some public premises or even use public transportation. In recent months, there has often been discussion about the ''Health Code''. However, what is referred to when talking about the ''Health Code'' can vary substantially from one person to another. Some people deem the ''Health Code'' as a tracing and surveillance tool that infringes personal privacy. Some people advocate the ''Health Code'' and suggest that those who test negative can enter Hong Kong restaurants and shopping malls for 14 days. In their eyes, the ''Health Code'' is a tool that restricts some people's entry into some specific premises. Such a practice is likely to give rise to discrimination and unfairness.

According to the Hong Kong government, the development of the ''Hong Kong Health Code'' was completed long ago. Its introduction was suspended due to the third wave of infections. The government says that if the pandemic stabilises, the scheme will be launched in two weeks at the earliest. It will be used initially for the restoration of travel between Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong Province, and will pave the way for the creation of ''travel bubbles'' with other regions. No doubt the ''Health Code'', as a customs arrangement for the exemption from quarantine and isolation, will definitely enable both inbound and outbound travel.

The government earlier announced that more private testing organisations will be introduced. It remains uncertain whether the testing fee will be reduced significantly. It is a possibility that cannot be ruled out that some people, out of protectionism or political considerations, have acted behind the scenes to make sure that testing fees remain high. The government must look into the matter.

明報社評 2020.09.02：港康碼通關利復常 再談封關不切實際

普及社區檢測昨天正式展開，社會經濟活動如何重開復常，亦提上議事日程。

控疫之道離不開「外防輸入內防擴散」。內防擴散，必須有一套強大的病毒檢測、追蹤和隔離治療系統，至於外防輸入，當然是做好關口檢疫及管理措施，然而這跟封關鎖港是截然不同的概念。封關是中斷出入孔道的一刀切安排，並非針對病毒輸入風險高低而制定的檢疫把關安排。今年初內地爆發疫情，香港社會封關呼聲甚響。事隔大半年，世界各地疫情變化翻天覆地，不過時至今日，本港仍有一些人將封關掛在嘴邊。本港第三波疫情與當局豁免海員檢疫有關，一些團體和人士又將問題簡化為「封關」，認為這才是「最實際」的防疫方法，云云。

香港是高度開放小型經濟體，疫下社會經濟活動要可持續復常，總得適度打開門戶，以有效管控疫情風險為前提，便利人員往來。第三波疫情爆發，問題核心是任由高風險入境人士免檢疫在社區自由活動。

「健康碼」制度始於內地，實際操作有兩重作用，一是實時追蹤密切接觸者或懷疑感染者，一是作為民眾出行的健康風險證明，綠色健康碼既是跨省市出入的通行證，也是能否出入某些公共場所甚至乘搭交通工具的「令牌」。近月本港社會不時有人討論「健康碼」，然而不同人口中的「健康碼」，可以是完全不同概念。有人視「健康碼」為追蹤監控工具，侵犯個人私隱；有人提倡引入「健康碼」，檢測陰性者可於14天內出入本港食肆商場，在他們眼中，「健康碼」是限制部分人出入指定場所的工具，有關做法很可能衍生歧視不公。

根據港府說法，「港康碼」開發早已完成，惟因本港第三波疫情爆發才暫緩推行。當局表示，只要疫情穩定，最快兩周後推出，率先恢復香港與澳門及廣東之間的人流往來，並為未來與其他地區建立「旅遊氣泡」鋪路。當然，「健康碼」作為豁免檢疫隔離的通關安排，一定是「有來有往」。

早前當局宣布引入更多私人檢測機構，收費能否顯著下降仍是未知之數，不排除有人出於業界保護主義甚或政治考慮，從中作梗令檢測收費居高不下，當局必須留意相關問題。

■Glossary（生字）

in place：working or ready to work; established

premises：the building and land an organisation owns

infringe：to do sth that is against a law or someone's legal rights