周街學英文：Involve 或 be involved in

(ˇ) My job involves teaching and doing research.（工作範圍包括……）

當動詞 involve 作主動語態用時，句子不可以人作為主語，請看以下例子對照：

(╳) He involves organising conferences and arranging activities for students and teachers.

(ˇ) His job involves organising conferences and arranging activities for students and teachers.

(╳) She involves meeting people of different walks of life.

(ˇ) Her job involves meeting people of different walks of life.

若以人為主語，則應該用 be involved in，見右方例子。

(ˇ) He was involved in the auto mechanic trade.（過往參與、從事……）

(ˇ) The suspect realises that he was involved in some way in the death of his father.（被……牽連、捲入其中）

再看以下來自 Leeds Collection of Internet Corpora 的例子：

(ˇ) He is involved in building a high-speed train line in the Basque region.（負責）

(ˇ) It also pointed out at a few papers that show positive results for patient outcomes when the patient is involved in choosing their care.（有份參與）

文︰陳美寳博士

作者簡介﹕香港理工大學英文系研究助理教授，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。