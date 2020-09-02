Study Abroad：Zoom University

Nonetheless, I travelled to my campus in the US for my first semester, partly to comply with visa requirements, partly because I had never actually been to the campus before. It is not without sacrifices, however. Not only am I taking on the risk of being infected by COVID-19 in a hotspot country, but I am also having to start my first-year quarantining in a house on campus. I go out once a day to collect my meals and spend the rest of the day alone. Although it is already my third quarantine of the year, this one has been particularly challenging for me, since I am not even with my family, and it's an entirely unfamiliar environment and community for me. I rub shoulders with fellow students on my daily trip, but it stops there. I barely know anyone here and I can't even make friends in real life if I wanted to. I feel like a ship without an anchor, just floating about, with no connections with others.

That said, I am still grateful to get a feel for the American campus life and to have the opportunity to meet other freshmen via various events on Zoom within the confines of my room. It's still a far cry from the spontaneous chitchat in the corridor when everyone is waiting for a lesson, or gossiping over a meal in the dining hall, but these are not normal times. I am already incredibly fortunate to have the resources that I have.

How are you starting your school year? Let me know!

■Writer's Profile

Alice is a freshman at Cornell University intending to major in Economics and Computer Science, having previously studied in the UK for six years. A lover of languages, she studies French, Italian, Japanese and picks up bits of other languages when she can.

