Editorial：Universal community testing programme helps HK return to normal

The UCTP originates from a city-wide COVID-19 testing initiative. The authorities emphasised that universal testing was conducive to identifying asymptomatic carriers and would play a vital role in controlling the pandemic. They encouraged citizens to participate in the programme actively. As some healthcare workers and pan-democratic district councillors have called for a boycott of the testing, the issue has become very politicised. Different political coalitions have also made different interpretations of the situation of the registration and citizen's reception of the scheme. The pandemic is gradually easing in Hong Kong. Fewer than ten confirmed cases were recorded yesterday (August 31). This is totally different from the situation several weeks ago, when the pandemic was at its peak with more than one hundred confirmed cases recorded per day. The general melting of citizens' worries has definitely affected the eagerness to get tested. At the same time, it is difficult for the Hong Kong government to mobilise residents to get tested given the social confrontations, the sense of political distrust permeating Hong Kong society and the government's low credibility. Furthermore, the fact that the mainland authorities have offered assistance in the UCTP has also made the issue even more politicised.

The Hong Kong government was widely criticised for its inadequate testing capacity in the past. With help from the mainland authorities, Hong Kong not only can conduct tests on certain high-risk individuals and groups, but also has the room to carry out a large-scale community testing scheme. As far as combatting the pandemic is concerned, the scheme should be a good thing. Nevertheless, when the scheme was proposed, some people came up with conspiracy theories linking the testing with an attempt to collect Hong Kong people's DNA data. As the authorities and experts denied this possibility repeatedly, the scepticism gradually shifted to the public health and technical sides of the issue such as cost-effectiveness. Some people have mentioned that the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have revised the guidelines, stating that it is not necessary to test people without symptoms. Some have mentioned WHO specialists' view that universal testing is ''costly and unrealistic''.

Around 30% of confirmed cases in Hong Kong are of unknown sources, showing that invisible chains of infection do exist at community level. The universal testing scheme is voluntary. Regardless of their concerns, citizens are free to decide whether to take part or not. However, with the public interest at stake, they should not obstruct the scheme negatively or even call for a boycott of it even if they do not support or take part in it.

明報社評 2020.09.01：隱形傳播埋藏社會 普及檢測有助復常

普及社區檢測計劃，3天累計55萬名市民網上登記預約。當下本港有足夠檢測能力，最理想當然是全民參與，然而理想跟現實往往有距離，考慮到疫情放緩影響部分人參與檢測的意欲，以及本港高度政治對立的民情，本來就很難期望有數百萬人參與。大規模社區篩查，目標是找出更多隱形傳播鏈，市民應該積極參與，只要人力物力許可，病毒檢測一定愈多愈好，就算不積極支持推動，亦沒理由消極妨礙破壞。疫情反覆多變，本港需要為社會經濟活動「可持續復常」做好準備，即使今次普及社區檢測最終只有約百萬人參與，仍是一次有用的熱身。

普及社區檢測計劃源於全民檢測倡議，當局強調普及檢測有助找出隱形感染者，對控制疫情有重要意義，呼籲市民踴躍參加，有醫護團體及民主派區議員則呼籲杯葛檢測，事件變得相當政治化；對於登記情况和市民反應，不同政治陣營人士亦有不同解讀。本港疫情整體正處於逐步放緩階段，昨天單日確診病例更錄得個位數，比起數周前高峰期天天過百宗，不可同日而語，市民對疫情的憂心度總體下降，必然影響到參與檢測積極度。與此同時，香港社會撕裂對立，瀰漫政治不信任情緒。港府民望低落，動員市民參與檢測本來就有難度，普及檢測計劃由內地協助，事態變得更政治化。

過去本港病毒檢測能力不足屢遭詬病，隨着內地支援，現在不僅可以做原有的高風險人士和特定群組檢測，甚至有餘力做大規模社區篩查，從防疫角度看，這理應是好事，可是普及檢測計劃提出之初，即時有人將檢測扯上蒐集港人DNA等政治陰謀論，當局及專家再三強調不存在這一可能，質疑聲音漸漸集中到公共衛生政策和技術層面，諸如成本效益等問題。有人提到美國疾控中心（CDC）最近修訂指引，認為無症狀者「毋須檢測」，亦有人提到，世衛專家認為全民普及檢測「成本太高和不現實」（costly and unrealistic），云云。

本港持續有三成病例源頭不明，反映社區仍有隱形傳播鏈。普及社區檢測屬自願性質，不管市民有何考慮，參加與否都是個人自由，然而從整體社會利益考慮，就算不支持、不參與計劃，也不應消極妨礙甚或呼籲杯葛。

■Glossary（生字）

reception：the way in which a person or group of people reacts to sb or sth

permeate：(of an idea, an influence, a feeling, etc. ) to affect every part of sth

public interest：the welfare or well-being of the general public; commonwealth