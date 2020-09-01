Culture Express : A dance with time

Chong Chan-po (莊陳波), an art director teaching at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, choreographed (編舞) a series of dance episodes titled Au-delà du Temps (《不死的祭禮》). Chong's idea of time is like a mirage (海市蜃樓) that stays inside the boundary between existence and non-existence. What would happen if we try to grasp the meaning of time via human actions like dance moves?

Due to the pandemic and according to the latest updates from the authorities, the live version of the performance will not be available. For further updates, please visit newartspower.hk.

