Editorial : Trump may benefit from societal rift

On May 25, a black man called George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota after a police officer knelt on his neck to restrain him. His death triggered mass protests across the entire US against racial discrimination and police violence. In many places, the demonstrations have gone on for as long as three months. Then last Sunday (August 23) Jacob Blake, a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was shot seven times in the back after breaking free from police officers and ignoring their warnings. It was later confirmed that he will be paralysed from the waist down and will not be able to walk. This incident has exacerbated the three-month-old wave of protests and caused increasingly severe unrest with flames engulfing the small city of Kenosha.

While there is a chorus of condemnation of discrimination and police brutality in US society, a divide in public opinion has also emerged. Vigilante groups who are unhappy with the protests and unrest have shown up with guns to patrol the streets, saying they are there to assist the police in maintaining order. Last Tuesday (August 25), a 17-year-old white teenager armed with a rifle shot two people on the streets in Kenosha during a scuffle with the protesters. He was later arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

There is also an unprecedented divide on US social media. Fox News host Tucker Carlson defends the actions of the white teenager, saying he was only trying to "maintain order" in place of the police who stood back and did nothing. But more choose to criticise the police for letting the teenager walk past them swaggeringly. A question is thus raised: had a black person shot a white person fatally, would the police officers have shot him dead on the spot?

As in all places on this earth, one of the consequences of societal rifts is that people only care about stances rather than what is right or wrong. What is more, it is not only black people or other ethnic minorities, feeling discriminated, who are full of hatred. White people who are dissatisfied with the protests, the unrest and affirmative policies that favour the minorities feel the same. In the wake of the series of protests against the Republican National Convention, will the conservative whites feel less secure? Will that help Trump catch up from behind? The answer will be unveiled in the US election in November.

明報社評2020.08.31：種族矛盾根基深 撕裂有利特朗普

美國在3個月內發生兩宗懷疑警察因歧視黑人的施暴事件，造成一死一傷，給在新冠疫情下的今年總統大選平添了火藥味。連月來，抗議種族歧視和警暴的示威浪潮幾乎遍佈美國東西兩岸大城小鎮，而本月最新的這宗警暴事件，更引發NBA的黑人球員一度罷賽表態。另一方面，部分城市的打砸搶掠，又引出白人民兵持槍上街，甚至發生白人少年開槍擊斃兩人事件，令美國社會的撕裂狀况有向內戰邊緣發展的危險。對這場風暴，美國兩大政黨都束手無策，而持續的混亂騷動，會否令高舉「法律與秩序」的特朗普獲利，後來居上成功連任，已成為外界關注的焦點。

5月25日，明尼蘇達州明尼阿波利斯市一名警察在制服黑人男子弗洛伊德時，跪壓其頸部致其死亡，引發全美大規模反種族歧視和警方暴力執法抗議示威，很多地方的示威活動持續達3個月之久。上周日（8月23日），在威斯康星州基諾沙市，黑人布萊克又因掙脫警方控制、不理警告而遭警察從其背後連開7槍，事後證實他腰部以下癱瘓，將無法行走。事件令持續3個月的抗議火焰再度熾烈，並引發日益嚴重的騷亂，小城基諾沙陷入一片火海之中。

美國社會在一片譴責歧視、譴責警暴聲浪的同時，也出現了撕裂的民意，一些不滿示威騷亂的民兵組織持槍上街，聲稱要協助警察維護秩序。上周二（8月25日）基諾沙街頭，一名17歲白人持槍少年在與示威者衝突時，竟當街開槍射殺兩人，事後被逮捕，並面臨一級蓄意謀殺指控。

在美國社交網絡，也出現前所未有的撕裂。霍士新聞主播卡爾森（Tucker Carlson）為白人少年的行為辯護，稱他是替不作為的警方「維持秩序」。但更多的人指摘，白人少年殺人後，居然在警察身邊大模廝樣地走開，因此質問，若是黑人開槍打死了白人，警察會不會當場將他擊斃？

與全球所有地方一樣，社會撕裂的結果就是，人們只問立場、不問是非，而心懷仇恨的，不止是感覺受歧視的黑人和其他少數族裔，也有對示威騷亂和優惠少數族裔的平權政策不滿的白人。在共和黨大會期間發生的連串抗議騷亂事件，會否令保守派白人更沒安全感，從而協助特朗普後來居上，11月的大選就可見分曉。

■Glossary生字

rift : ​a serious break in the relationship between people or organisations

brutality : violent and cruel behaviour; the fact of being violent and cruel

a chorus of sth : the sound of a lot of people expressing approval or disapproval at the same time