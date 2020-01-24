Editorial : Breaking the vicious cycle of Covid battle

In the community, unknown chains of transmission abound — the most treacherous thing about the third wave of outbreaks. Recently the number of local cases has dropped significantly, but cases with unknown sources still amount to around 40% of newly confirmed ones, a situation unseen in the previous two outbreaks. That shows the crisis has yet to be defused. If the anti-pandemic measures are greatly loosened, there might be a spike in the number of cases, and efforts made over the past month or so might well come to nothing. Early next month the government is to launch the Universal Community Testing Programme on a voluntary basis. The programme could help identify more asymptomatic patients, thus safeguarding the community as a whole. Everyone, be he or she an expert or ordinary citizen, has to view the testing scheme on the basis of scientific evidence. There is no reason for people to believe that they are absolutely virus-free. Everyone has to put aside his or her political stance and participate in the testing scheme actively.

To be fair, for affected businesses, the government's loosening of its anti-pandemic measures is more a symbolic gesture than a concrete action. Take the catering industry. Even though the dine-in service hours have been extended to 9 pm, the upper limit of two people per table remains unchanged. All this has not helped business much. For many restaurants, it would possibly take them a longer period of time to resume nighttime catering service. Now we are at the key stage of overcoming the third wave of outbreaks. The government should only loosen its anti-pandemic measures slightly. It should definitely not send a wrong message that makes citizens think they no longer need to worry about the pandemic. Businesses affected have to bite the bullet. At the same time, the government needs to think of letting social and economic activities resume in a sustainable manner so as to avoid hampering the economy and people's livelihood again.

Sound testing capability, highly efficient tracking and isolation treatment form the golden triangle of curbing the pandemic. Confronted with a protracted pandemic, all sides have to face the reality. What is at issue is not how to compromise between virus tracking and privacy, but how to strike a balance between virus tracking, privacy protection and sustainable reopening. Looking only at the first two aspects definitely blinds one to the whole picture. If the virus tracking capacity is not enhanced or there is a missing part in the golden triangle, the path to sustainable reopening will surely be paved with huge obstacles.

明報社評2020.08.26：「三收三放」踏首步 疫情迴圈須突破

政府打算周五起放寬防疫措施，解除晚市堂食禁令，戶外做運動可以不戴口罩。本港疫情有好轉迹象，單日新增病例回落至20宗以下水平，防疫措施略作放寬，可以減輕抗疫疲勞和民生壓力，惟目前源頭不明個案仍多，反映社區尚有隱形病人，有待全民檢測查找，公眾必須保持警惕，防疫不能鬆懈。疫下香港疫情防控經歷了「三收兩放」，今次再一次邁步放寬，能否跳出「重開經濟-疫情復熾」的迴圈，仍是未知之數。

第三波疫情最凶險之處，是社區出現大量隱形傳播鏈。最近本地感染個案顯著回落，可是源頭不明病例，仍佔每日新增確診個案約四成，這是之前兩輪疫情所未見，反映危機未除，現在若大幅放寬防疫措施，疫情很可能復熾，過去個多月的努力，隨時付諸東流。政府下月初推出全民自願病毒檢測計劃，有助找出更多隱形病人，為的是社會整體利益，無論專家還是一般人，看待檢測都應該以科學為本，沒理由假設自己一定沒有染疫，所有人都應該放下政治立場，積極參與檢測。

平情而論，政府這次放寬防疫措施，對受影響行業來說，象徵意義大於實際作用。以飲食業為例，雖然堂食時間延長至晚上9時，可是每枱最多兩人維持不變，對生意幫助相當有限，對於很多酒家餐廳來說，若要復常晚宴聚餐做生意，恐怕還要等一段時間，然而當下正是戰勝第三波疫情的關鍵時期，防疫措施充其量只能稍稍放寬，絕對不能發出錯誤信息，令公眾以為毋須再擔心疫情，相關行業需要忍耐；與此同時，政府亦須想方設法，務求社會經濟活動稍後能夠真正做到「可持續重開」，避免經濟民生再受折騰。

強大檢測、高效追蹤與隔離治療，成為了控疫鐵三角。疫情曠日持久，各方需要面對現實，當下核心問題，不是病毒追蹤與個人私隱之間如何取捨，而是追蹤、私隱和可持續復常三者之間，該當怎樣平衡，只看前兩者，必然有盲點。病毒追蹤能力無法提升，控疫鐵三角缺其一，可持續復常之路必然崎嶇艱難。

■Glossary

生字

vigilant : very careful to notice any signs of danger or trouble

come to nothing : to have no successful result

blind sb (to sth) : to make sb no longer able to think clearly or behave in a sensible way