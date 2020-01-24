Editorial : Casting the net for Covid vaccines

At present, there are more than a hundred coronavirus-related vaccine studies globally, of which only a handful have entered phase three, the stage of large-scale clinical trials. Vaccines that are the earliest to be rolled out are not necessarily the most effective ones. As shown by past research and development, the ultimate success rate of "vaccine candidates" that have entered phase-three trials is only around 15%. Therefore, the strategy of "diverse investment" must be adopted in pre-ordering vaccines. Last week, the Hong Kong government indicated that it had reserved funds for joining an international vaccine effort coalition for vaccine procurement. At the same time, it will also set sights on a number of vaccine candidates that have the potential to succeed according to scientific empirical evidence, and will contact the vaccine makers concerned directly. The authorities will also seek Beijing's help in securing the supply of upcoming mainland-developed vaccines for Hong Kong. It is true that the fisherman's net-casting approach of vaccine procurement will inevitably end up with some of the invested resources going nowhere. But there seem to be no other options.

Noticing the rise of nimbyism among various countries amid the protracted pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has repeatedly warned against the possible impacts brought about by vaccine nationalism. Against this backdrop, an international coalition of vaccine efforts has been set up with the aim of preventing the monopoly of successful vaccines by a handful of rich countries. The COVAX Facility programme, which is jointly led by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the WHO, is now striving to pool support from governments and non-government forces worldwide. It aims at raising sufficient funds for investing into multiple vaccine researches in exchange for future guarantee of vaccine supply. Then it will distribute the vaccines equitably to all participant countries and regions in the programme. And the priority to get the shot will be given to the neediest ones in the first stage.

However, because of the refusal of rich countries like the US to participate, so far the amount of funds raised has not yet reached one half of the target of US$2 billion. Furthermore, some vaccine manufacturers have also signed priority supply agreements with countries like the US. That means even after the birth of these vaccines, there are chances that the vaccines will not fall into the hands of COVAX participants quickly.

In view of the current high tensions between China and the US, no one can know for sure if any complication will crop up when Hong Kong tries to procure vaccines from an American pharmaceutical company. It is therefore necessary for Hong Kong to be better prepared. Now that an array of vaccines under research on the mainland have reported satisfactory progress, if they are confirmed as effective and safe, seeking Beijing's help in securing an abundant supply of the vaccines to Hong Kong will of course be the right thing to do. The decision should not be affected by people's political preferences.

明報社評2020.08.25：疫苗採購漁翁撒網 多管齊下莫政治化

疫苗研發競賽如火如荼，多國爭相與疫苗製造商簽訂預購協議，甚至資助研發，港府亦表示將採取雙管齊下採購策略，包括參與國際疫苗聯盟，以及直接聯絡各地疫苗商採購。科學家能否研發出高效疫苗，乃是未知之數，疫苗採購必須漁翁撒網，不能只押重注於某一兩種疫苗。疫苗民族主義、國際政治操作、富國優先利己，全都有可能影響日後疫苗供應。坐待疫苗面世，不確定因素太多，刻下香港首務仍是建立起一套高效控疫系統，讓疫下經濟民生盡量持續復常，疫苗作為長遠輔助工具，如何引入應以科學為本，避免政治化。

現時全球有過百項新冠肺炎疫苗研究，已進入第三階段大規模臨牀測試者寥寥可數。疫苗最早面世，不代表最有效用，根據以往研發經驗，能夠進入第三階段測試的「候選疫苗」，最終取得成功的比例，只有一成半，若要預購疫苗，必須「分散投資」。港府上周表示已預留資金，準備參與國際聯盟採購疫苗，另外會根據科學實證，鎖定一些有成功潛質的候選疫苗，直接聯絡相關疫苗商簽訂預購協議，當局亦會提請中央，希望內地疫苗面世後可以供港。漁翁撒網採購疫苗，部分資源投放難免有可能落空，然而除此之外，似乎亦別無選擇。

疫情曠日持久，各國以鄰為壑，世衛一再警告疫苗民族主義可能帶來的問題。國際疫苗聯盟的出現，便是希望疫苗研發有成後，不會被小撮富國壟斷。由全球疫苗免疫聯盟（GAVI）、流行病防範創新聯盟（CEPI）及世衛牽頭提出的COVAX計劃，現正力爭世界各地政府和民間力量支持，希望籌集充足資金，投資於多項疫苗研究，換取日後疫苗供應，然後再以公平方式，分配給所有參與計劃的國家及地區，首階段將向所有最有需要人士優先提供疫苗。

但美國等富國拒絕參與，導致現時計劃籌得的資金，未及20億美元目標的一半。部分疫苗商之前也已跟美國等簽署優先供貨協議，意味日後疫苗面世，參與COVAX計劃的成員，恐怕也不會很快取得疫苗供應。

當前中美關係緊張，香港向美國藥商購買疫苗，橫生枝節亦未可料，香港有必要多作準備。內地多款疫苗研發進度理想，倘若證實有效安全，香港提請中央供貨大量引入，也是理所當然，不應讓政治好惡影響決定。

■Glossary生字

procurement : the process of obtaining supplies of sth, especially for a government or an organisation

pool sth : to collect money, information, etc. from different people so that it can be used by all of them

crop up : ​to appear or happen, especially when it is not expected