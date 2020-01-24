Editorial : Japan's intention to become the 'Sixth Eye'

It is reported that when Kong Xuanyou, the Chinese Ambassador to Japan, met with Japanese Defence Minister Kono Taro, he also raised the issue of the US's attempt to deploy midrange missiles in Japan. Early this month, Marshall Billingslea, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control, openly claimed that the US was developing midrange, ground-launched cruise missiles which are "exactly the kind of defensive capability that countries such as Japan will want and will need for the future", stating clearly that they were targeted at China. Although the proposal faces a backlash in Japanese society, it is reported that the Japanese authorities are discussing whether to incorporate "the ability to attack enemy bases" into their "exclusively defence-oriented" fundamental principles so as to give the green light to the deployment of midrange missiles. Wu Qian, spokesman of the Chinese Ministry of National Defence, warned that China would not sit back and do nothing if the US was determined to deploy midrange missiles in Asia Pacific, saying that such an action would amount to an act of provocation "on China's doorstep". At the same time, he expressed hopes that "Japan and other related nations" would refuse to let the US deploy midrange missiles "so as not to become the victim of the US' geopolitical schemes".

If it can be said that the deployment of midrange missiles was initiated by the US, Japan's wish to join the "Five Eyes" is an action that Tokyo takes of its own volition. The so-called "Five Eyes" is a secret intelligence-sharing alliance consisting of five English-speaking countries, namely the US, the UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. In the era of the Cold War, the "Five Eyes" mainly went after the Soviet Union, but now it is China. China has criticised the "Five Eyes" for "chronically violating international law and the basic principles for international relations". While the Beijing authorities have yet to make clear their stance on Japan's intention of joining the "Five Eyes", the move will definitely worsen Sino-Japanese relations if it becomes reality.

The 15th of this month marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. For the first time in four years, Abe Shinzo's four cabinet members have visited Yasukuni Shrine. That visit has been made by the biggest number of cabinet members since Abe came to power more than seven years ago. Late last month former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui passed away. In his comments made online, Abe included his observations on the "establishment of the universal values of liberty, democracy and human rights". These words were absent in the version previously drafted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As President Xi Jinping's visit to Japan has been postponed indefinitely owing to the pandemic, the positive trend of Sino-Japanese relations has been reversed. Though there are no intense confrontations, the two nations are drifting further and further apart.

明報社評2020.08.24：日本欲成為第六眼 對華關係持續逆轉

近月來，隨着中美角力白熱化加劇，中日關係也出現了逆轉之勢，日方指摘中國公務船進入釣魚島海域的頻率增加，在南海、香港等問題上抗中漸趨高調，又欲加入英美等主導的「五眼聯盟」情報網絡，更傳出可能允許美國部署中程導彈。同時，內閣閣員4年來首度參拜靖國神社、首相安倍晉三盛讚剛去世的台灣前總統李登輝等事，都在衝擊中方的底線。與以往的中日關係逆流因突發事件而起不同，近期中日關係的消極發展，受國際大局和日本政壇後安倍時代的影響，有長期化、結構化的趨勢，對於整個東北亞局勢都會有深遠影響。

有報道稱，中國駐日大使孔鉉佑在會面時也向河野提及美國有意在日部署中程導彈問題。本月初，美國軍備控制特使比林斯利亞（Marshall Billingslea）曾公開表示，美國正在研發中的陸基中程導彈「正是日本等盟友未來所期望且必要的防衛能力」，並明言是針對中國。雖然民間反對聲浪高，但日本政府內部據報正探討將「對敵基地攻擊能力」納入「專守防衛」基本方針，從而為部署中導「開綠燈」。中國國防部發言人吳謙6月曾經警告，若美方執意在亞太地區部署中導，就是在中國「家門口」挑釁，中方絕不會坐視不管。同時，又點名希望「日本等有關國家」勿允許美方部署中導，「以免淪為美地緣政治圖謀的犧牲品」。

如果說部署中導是美國主動的話，日本欲加入「五眼聯盟」，則是東京主動。所謂「五眼聯盟」（Five Eyes）是由美國、英國、澳洲、加拿大、新西蘭5個英語國家締結的秘密情報共享聯盟，冷戰時主要針對蘇聯，現在最大的目標則是中國，中方曾批評它「長期違反國際法和國際關係基本準則」。對日本有意加入「五眼聯盟」，北京官方暫未表態，但若此事成真，必令中日關係惡化。

本月15日是二戰結束75周年紀念日，安倍內閣4名成員參拜了靖國神社，是4年來首次有閣員參拜，亦是安倍上台7年多來參拜閣員最多的一次；上月底李登輝去世，安倍在網上留言時，又自行加入了外務省擬定版本中沒有的「構建了自由、民主、人權的普世價值」等表述。

在受疫情阻礙習近平訪日遙遙無期的背景下，中日關係改善的勢頭已經逆轉，雖無劇烈對抗，卻在漸行漸遠。

■Glossary生字

abrupt : sudden and unexpected, often in an unpleasant way

volition : the power to choose sth freely or to make your own decisions

drift apart : to become less friendly or close to sb