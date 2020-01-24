Editorial : A Biden victory over Trump remains uncertain

US elections are like a marathon. As candidates from the two parties are officially nominated in their respective national conventions, the election has entered its final stretch. It is also an important occasion for candidates of both parties to build momentum and boost their popularity. 77-year-old Biden has been in politics for nearly half a century, having been elected as a senator back in 1972. This is his third run for presidency. If he becomes the occupant of the White House, he will be the oldest incoming president in American history. As his opponent Trump is also in his seventies, this election, fought by the oldest candidates ever, will not be a competition of youth and vigour, but the ability to lead the US out of a pandemic of the century.

Trump has urged all states to restart their economies amid the pandemic. Statistics show that economic activity in the US has somewhat recovered, with US stocks surging past a historic high. However, it remains uncertain whether this recovery, made possible by a policy of "saving the markets taking precedence over combating the pandemic", is sustainable. The unemployment rate in the US is currently over 10%. The situation is even more serious than in the 2008 financial crisis. Millions of people are facing the prospect of prolonged unemployment, and might have to resort to borrowing for subsistence. Looking back at the history of elections, one might say candidates seeking re-election normally hold an advantage over their opponents. Since 1916, only three presidents in the US have not been re-elected. The greatest thing in common they faced was a deteriorating economy in the election year. Such being the circumstances, Biden has the upper hand since he is in the right place at the right time when he is challenging Trump. In terms of popularity, Biden also performs better than Hillary Clinton four years ago.

Perhaps it is Biden's personal weakness that will be the key factor in the outcome of the election. Biden lacks personal charisma. "Anyone But Trump" and "Not being Trump" might not be enough for him to gain swing votes effectively. In comparison, Trump is good at populist manoeuvres and fanning the emotions of conservative whites. In his supporters' eyes, China, rather than Trump's ineptitude, is to blame for the US's raging pandemic.

Opinion polls show that Trump's popularity has rebounded thanks to better economic data and a stock market upturn, narrowing Biden's lead. The recent deadlock over a relief package between the White House and the House of Representatives dominated by the Democratic Party can even give Trump an advantage according to some Republicans.

Earlier Biden criticised Trump's policies towards China. He said it was US consumers and corporations who were footing the bill for the tariffs on Chinese goods imposed in the trade war, hinting that he would consider lifting the tariffs when he was elected. Some Republicans suspect Biden of being "weak" on China and call him "Beijing Biden". However, if one puts aside the propaganda of both parties and looks at the Democratic party's recently proposed policies towards China alone, one cannot see how the US's general policy of containing China will be changed if the Democratic party occupies the White House. The "Made in All of America" initiative preached by Biden and Trump's proposition of protectionism are only two sides of the same coin. The bigger picture of Sino-US rivalry will not change much no matter who becomes the next occupant of the White House.

明報社評2020.08.21：拜登挾天時地利 難言穩勝特朗普

美國大選進入緊鑼密鼓階段，民主黨拜登今天發表演說接受提名，挑戰共和黨的特朗普。遏制中國是民主共和兩黨共識，特朗普與拜登之別，僅在於前者奉行單邊主義，後者主張多邊主義制華，拜登批評特朗普對華關稅政策，不代表他會在其他方面放軟對華立場。

美國大選競逐猶如長跑，兩黨全國代表大會正式提名總統候選人，標誌選戰進入最後直路，亦是兩黨候選人造勢催谷民望的重要場合。77歲的拜登，從政接近半世紀，早在1972年已當選參議員，今回是第三度參選，若能入主白宮，將是美國史上最年長的首任當選者，至於他的對手特朗普，同樣年逾七旬，這場「最年長」選戰，鬥的當然不是朝氣活力，而是誰最有能力引領美國克服世紀疫症走出困境。

特朗普力促各州疫下重啟經濟，數據顯示美國經濟活動有所恢復，美股更升破歷史新高，然而這種建基於「救市先於抗疫」的復蘇，能否持續仍是未知之數。美國失業率超過一成，情况甚於金融海嘯，百萬計民眾面臨長期失業，隨時要靠借貸度日。回看大選歷史，競選連任者多有優勢，1916年以來，美國只有3位總統未能連任，選舉年經濟下滑是最大共通點。拜登在這樣的形勢下挑戰特朗普，佔有天時地利，人和方面，拜登亦勝過4年前的希拉里。

拜登的個人弱點，也許才是左右勝負大局的重要因素。拜登缺乏個人魅力，僅靠「Anyone But Trump」、「我非特朗普」，未必能夠有效爭取游離票。相比之下，特朗普則擅長民粹操作，精於煽動保守白人情緒，在其支持者眼中，美國疫情肆虐，錯在中國而非特朗普無能。

民意調查顯示，特朗普的民望隨着經濟數據和股市好轉而反彈，拜登領先幅度收窄。最近白宮與民主黨眾議院就銀彈紓困方案陷入僵局，有共和黨人士甚至認為，這對特朗普有利。

早前拜登批評特朗普對華政策，提到貿易戰對中國貨加徵關稅，實際埋單的是美國消費者和企業，暗示上台後會考慮撤銷關稅措施，有共和黨人質疑拜登對華「軟弱」，是「北京的人」，然而撇開兩黨文宣操作，單看民主黨最近提出的對華政策綱領，看不到民主黨入主白宮後，美國遏制中國的大方針有何改變，拜登大談的「美國製造」計劃，跟特朗普的保護主義主張，實際亦是異曲同工。中美鬥爭大局，不會因為白宮主人是誰而出現大變。

■Glossary

生字

in full swing : having reached a very lively level

stretch : a straight part at the end of a racing track

incoming : recently elected or chosen