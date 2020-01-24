Editorial : Financial sustainability is a matter of great import

There were 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, a relatively low number of daily confirmed cases since the third wave of infections broke out in early July, but it cannot be said that the pandemic has been brought under control. This is because in this wave of infections, many confirmed cases have had unknown sources, meaning that there is a potential worry of community transmission. Of the 26 confirmed cases yesterday, eight were of unknown sources, indicating that as long as the chain of transmission at community level is not broken, the pandemic could still recur. If there is a superspreader in the community, the situation could deteriorate rapidly anytime.

The upcoming citywide voluntary testing scheme, which can detect asymptomatic patients at an early stage, is an important step in grasping the situation of the pandemic. However, only by establishing an effective tracking system can the pandemic be controlled more comprehensively. Experts expect that the COVID-19 virus will be more active in autumn and winter. If Hong Kong can put in place an anti-pandemic system that enables early detection, early quarantine and early treatment before that happens, the economy will have a higher chance of returning to normal.

Both the unemployment and underemployment rates for May to July have fallen. Compared with the period between April and June, the unemployment rate has fallen from 6.2% to 6.1%, while the underemployment rate has fallen from 3.7% to 3.5%. The stabilisation of the employment situation is certainly related to the string of measures to stabilise the economy and save jobs launched by the government. However, it is worth noting that unemployment rates are lagging indicators. After July, the government took more stringent measures to deal with the third wave of infections, such as the tightening of the social gathering ban to two people and a ban on restaurants' provision of dine-in services at dinner time. This has added to the plight of the catering industry. It is believed that the employment situation for the period after July will deteriorate.

Furthermore, the aggregate unemployment rate for the retail, accommodation and catering industries, which are big employers, has risen slightly to 10.8%, and the unemployment rate of the construction industry has risen to 11.3%. All this reflects the pressure on the livelihood of the general public. Although the latest unemployment rate has stopped falling, the number of unemployed people has still increased by about 1,800 to 242,500, indicating that the second phase of the Employment Support Scheme is completely necessary.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about profound changes to every economy. Lying before the government and Hong Kong society as a whole is the question of whether Hong Kong can deal with the changes appropriately, arrest the slide and seek development. It is incumbent on the government to show leadership and shoulder its responsibilities.

明報社評2020.08.20：抗疫保就業見成效 須審視財政持續性

昨日，新冠肺炎確診個案月來新低、最新失業率微跌，可算是「好消息」，不過，政府、市民勿因而欣喜，情况只是並未更壞而已。本港疫情和經濟現况，基礎都十分脆弱，若未能有效控制疫情，經濟復常就無從說起。行政長官林鄭月娥準備新一份施政報告，期望她就防疫抗疫和重啟經濟，提出一套可行策略，使本港實現有效控制疫情和經濟重回正常軌道，不致繼續沉落下去。此外，政府也有必要審視中長期財政情况，若出現結構性赤字，須及早制訂應對策略，避免整體經濟受到衝擊。

新冠肺炎新增確診個案，昨日為26宗，此乃7月初第三波疫情爆發以來，每日較低確診宗數，但是不能說疫情已經受到控制。因為這波次疫情，不少確診個案未知源頭，存在社區傳播隱憂，昨日確診26宗個案之中，8宗未知源頭，說明一日未切斷社區傳播鏈，疫情仍有可能反覆，若有超級傳播者在社區活動，情况隨時迅速惡化。

即將開展的全民自願檢測，可及早發現無徵狀確診者，是掌握疫情重要一步，惟須建立有效追蹤系統，才有望較全面控制疫情。專家預期新冠病毒在秋冬季節將更活躍，在此之前，本港若能構建好早發現、早隔離、早治療防疫抗疫體系，經濟運行更有可能回復正常。

5月至7月最新失業率和就業不足率都下跌，與4月至6月比較，失業率由6.2%下跌至6.1%，就業不足率3.7%下跌至3.5%。就業情况穩住，肯定與政府連串穩經濟保就業措施有關。不過，值得注意是失業率乃滯後數字，7月之後，政府採取了更嚴厲措施應對第三波疫情，例如限聚令收緊至2人、禁酒樓食肆晚市等，餐飯服務活動雪上加霜，相信7月之後就業情况會惡化。

此外，就業大戶零售、住宿及膳食服務業，合計失業率微升至10.8%，建造業失業率升至11.3%，都反映普羅大衆生計備受壓力。雖然最新失業率止跌，但是失業人數仍然增加約1800，達242,500人，顯示第二期保就業工資補貼計劃，完全有必要。

新冠疫情對所有經濟體都帶來深刻改變，本港能否妥善應對，止住沉落從而謀求發展，已經擺在政府和全港市民面前，政府必須善盡領導責任。

■Glossary

生字

complacent : too satisfied with yourself or with a situation, so that you do not feel that any change is necessary; showing or feeling complacency

arrest : to stop a process or a development

incumbent on sb : necessary as part of sb's duties