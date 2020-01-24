Editorial : Relief measures should be taken with precision

The government has fine-tuned the ESS in its second round of subsidisation by introducing a number of measures. The most discussed one is that the government has specifically required the two major supermarket chains to cut prices so as to pay back to citizens or provide cash vouchers to help the underprivileged. Moreover, big property management companies that employ more than a thousand workers have to pay property owners or owners' corporations back at least 80% of the amount of the salary subsidies they would receive in the second round of the ESS. The government explains that such companies have suffered mild or even no losses amid the pandemic, which is why it has required that major companies make extra commitments. The authorities will discuss the matter with the two major supermarket chains later.

Businesses have been unevenly impacted. There are always certain sectors or merchants that have not been affected by the pandemic or have even bucked the trend and made money. The most impacted are not necessarily small- and medium-sized enterprises, as large ones could also suffer during slack periods. One typical example is airlines.

Dairy Farm, the holding company of Wellcome, one of the major supermarket chains, is the company that has received the most subsidies, which amount to nearly HK$400 million. ParknShop, the other major supermarket chain, which is a subsidiary of the CK Hutchison group, has been granted HK$162 million. The two supermarket chains have received far more subsidies than their peers. Amid the pandemic, business is brisk in supermarkets and is better than the same period last year. The two supermarket chains should definitely pay consumers back. As far as the logic of the market is concerned, however, price cuts boost sales. If the two major chains do cut prices in accordance with the government's requirement, that might affect their peers' business. If that sparks a price war, it might land small merchants and stores in much trouble. The authorities must talk concretely with the two chains over how to pay back to society lest the government pave the road to hell with good intentions.

Amid the pandemic the government has subsidised companies' expenditures on salaries. But it is a short-term measure in extremis. If it is carried out in the long term, it would place a tremendous burden on the public purse. Recently the Singaporean government has expressed that the way salaries have been subsidised over the past few months to safeguard jobs is not sustainable. The authorities must fine-tune their plan, zero in on the varying levels of losses sustained by different trades and grant salary subsidies on different levels. The most heavily hit merchants will still be eligible for a 50% subsidy for the coming seven months. As for trades that are less seriously hit, their subsidies will be reduced to 10%. We do not know when the pandemic will end. The government must systematically and precisely fine-tune its policy for easing people's strain and safeguard their jobs. It could draw on foreign countries' experiences more and use its enormous financial firepower wisely, otherwise the financial reserves would be depleted, no matter how substantial they are.

明報社評2020.08.19：保就業要便商利民 紓困措施須精準化

政府推出第二期「保就業計劃」，資助企業出糧，本港兩大超市及大型物業公司申領資助，需要接受附加條件，諸如提供減價優惠或回饋業主。疫下香港經濟疲憊，不少企業面臨裁員倒閉壓力，「保就業計劃」本意是透過資助困頓企業出糧，幫打工仔保飯碗，由於要快捷簡便，申請門檻很低，具體執行操作，容易出現不公平等爭議，部分申領資助企業疫下損失輕微，當局有理由要求它們負起更多社會責任。

政府因應第二期「計劃」，提出多項微調，最多人談論的，是政府點名兩大超市領取第二期補助，必須減價回饋市民，或以超市券幫助弱勢社群，另外，僱員逾千的大型物業管理公司，收到第二期工資補貼，需要回饋至少八成金額給業主或業主立案法團。政府解釋，有關行業受疫情影響比較小，甚至是沒有影響，因此政府要求業界大戶作出額外承諾，當局稍後會與兩大超市商討。

疫情對百業影響不一，總有個別行業或商戶未受疫情影響，甚或逆市賺錢，至於最受打擊的也不一定是中小企，大企業一樣有可能生意慘淡，航空公司就是典型例子。

持有惠康超級市場的牛奶公司，是目前獲批最多補貼的企業，金額接近4億元；長和系旗下的百佳超級市場則獲1.62億元補貼。兩大超市所領取的補貼遠超其他同行。疫下超市生意暢旺，更勝去年同期，兩大超市回饋消費者，亦是應有之義，可是從市場邏輯角度，減價等於促銷，兩大超市按政府要求減價，有可能影響其他同行生意，倘若意外引發減價戰，對一些小商戶和士多可能更加不利。當局與兩大超市商討具體「回饋社會」安排，必須避免好心做壞事。

疫下政府資助企業出糧，乃是迫不得已的短期措施，一旦長期持續，將是極沉重的財政負擔。最近新加坡政府便表示，過去數月的資助出糧保就業方式不可持續，當局必須調整計劃，針對不同行業受疫情打擊的嚴重程度，提供不同程度的出糧補貼，重災行業的商戶，未來7個月仍可每月得到五成資助，至於災情較輕的行業，薪酬資助將會降至一成。疫情未知何時方休，政府濟民紓困保就業，必須朝系統化、精準化的方向調整。港府可以多借鑑外國經驗，善用手上銀彈，否則財政儲備再多，也有枯竭之日。

■Glossary生字

beleaguered : experiencing a lot of criticism and difficulties

mild : not severe or strong

zero in on sb/sth : to fix all your attention on the person or thing mentioned