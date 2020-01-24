Editorial : Monetary relief is not ultimate cure

The government has drastically tightened anti-pandemic measures in response to the new wave of infections. Measures like bans on dine-in services after 6 pm and group gatherings of more than two people have created immense pressure on the business of many restaurants and shops. Recently, there have been calls for a relaxation of these measures. But at present, there are still a great number of chains of transmission in the community. The presence of many cases of unclear origins shows that we have yet to pass the critical stage of the pandemic. The easing of anti-pandemic measures should definitely not be done with undue haste. Yesterday (August 17) the government announced its decision to extend the restrictions for one week. It is something that requires the endurance of all businesses.

The protracted pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to Hong Kong's economy. In the second quarter of this year, the city's GDP fell 9% year-on-year. In view of the bleak global economic outlook and the new wave of local outbreaks in July, the economic situation for the third quarter is far from promising. The Hong Kong government has further downgraded the full year economic growth forecast from a contraction of 4% to 7% to a contraction of 6% to 8%. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the government has shelled out a huge amount of money to support the economy and safeguard jobs. Aside from running a budget deficit of more than $100 billion, the government has rolled out a $10,000 universal cash handout scheme and set up an Anti-epidemic Fund to help businesses pay salaries. The two rounds of the Anti-epidemic Fund and the string of relief measures announced in the budget involved a total sum of nearly $300 billion, and is estimated to have buffered Hong Kong's economic slide by 5 percentage points. Although these measures have helped slow down the worsening of unemployment, the financial reserves of the Hong Kong government have shrunk rapidly as a result, falling sharply from over $1 trillion to $800 billion.

Given the rapidly deteriorating local and external economies, it will be hard to see a recovery in the short and medium term. In the coming years, the Hong Kong government will likely receive much less money in tax revenues and be faced with a structural budget deficit. If the authorities continue to "burn up money" at the current rate, sooner or later the financial reserves will be exhausted no matter how ample they are. The authorities' strategy for fighting the pandemic and saving the economy must be reviewed.

For the economy to operate effectively, the authorities must have a strong capacity for virus testing, tracking infected patients and quarantine arrangements. The mainland can provide assistance in virus testing and help Hong Kong build "Fangcang hospitals" (or mobile cabin hospitals) for treating COVID-19 patients. However, Hong Kong's capacity for virus tracking has yet to be strengthened. The building of a highly effective system of virus tracking will inevitably touch upon the privacy issue. In South Korea, similar measures have met with much controversy. Nevertheless, one cannot have the best of both worlds — particularly amid the pandemic. All parties should think about the trade-offs seriously.

明報社評2020.08.18：銀彈紓困有局限 抗疫須高效追蹤

疫下香港經濟深度衰退，第三波疫情仍待克服，下半年經濟未許樂觀。政府兩輪抗疫基金，雖然有助紓緩中小企成本壓力，然而部分行業生意持續慘淡，愈來愈多商戶捱不下去，情况令人擔憂。百業凋敝不能不救，失業嚴重不能不幫，政府不能一下子「拔喉」停止「吊鹽水」，與此同時，當局亦要確保財政穩健。全球疫情未見盡頭，疫苗未知何時面世，若要救經濟保就業，必須找出一套高效控疫方法，讓經濟活動可以持續重開，單靠政府銀彈救濟，只能治標不治本。

政府為了應付新一波疫情，大幅收緊防疫措施，禁晚市堂食和2人限聚等措施，對很多食肆和商戶的生意構成沉重壓力，近日開始有聲音要求放寬，然而目前社區仍有大量傳播鏈，很多個案源頭未明，反映疫情危險期未過。放寬抗疫措施，絕對不能操之過急，昨天政府延長限制措施一周，業界需要忍耐。

疫情曠日持久，香港經濟重挫，今年第二季本地生產總值（GDP）按年下跌9%，鑑於環球經濟疲弱，加上本港7月爆發新一波疫情，第三季經濟形勢不容樂觀。港府已將全年GDP預測，由萎縮4%至7%，下調為萎縮6%至8%。疫情爆發以來，港府大灑金錢撐經濟保就業，除了推出千億元赤字預算案，全民派錢1萬元，另外設立抗疫基金，協助企業出糧。兩輪抗疫基金和財政預算案一系列紓困措施，涉及金額接近3000億元，估計對本港經濟下滑提供了5個百分點的緩衝作用，有助減慢失業惡化速度，可是港府財政儲備亦因此急速萎縮，由原本逾1萬億元，急降至8000億元。

本地和外圍經濟急瀉而下，短中期很難回復舊觀，未來數年港府稅收可能大減，會出現結構性的財赤。當局若繼續以目前的速度「燒錢」，財政儲備再多，早晚也有枯竭之時。當局必須檢討抗疫情、救經濟策略。

若要讓經濟相對有效運行，必須擁有強大的病毒檢測、追蹤和隔離能力。內地可以為香港提供檢測支援，亦可以協助興建方艙醫院收治病人，然而本港的病毒追蹤能力，仍然有待加強。建立一套高效的病毒追蹤系統，無可避免觸及私隱問題，韓國在這方面便有很多爭議，然而疫情之下難有兩全其美方法，各方都要認真思考如何取捨。

■Glossary生字

wither : to become less or weaker, especially before disappearing completely

shell out : to pay a lot of money for sth

ample : ​enough or more than enough