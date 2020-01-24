Editorial : Three Chinese diplomats' comments on Sino-US relations

On August 5 Wang Yi, a State Councillor and the Foreign Minister, gave an interview to the Xinhua News Agency and answered questions on Sino-US relations. On August 7 Yang Jiechi, a Politburo member and Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office, published an article on the Xinhua website titled "Respect history, look to the future, maintain and stabilise Sino-US relations unwaveringly". On August 12 Le Yucheng, the Vice Foreign Minister, gave an interview to Guancha Syndicate and the title of the interview was "A recurrence of the cold war would be anachronistic".

In Yang's article, he invokes the speech given by Richard Nixon, the first US president to pay an ice-breaking visit to China, in the welcoming banquet in Beijing's Great Hall of the People in February 1972. The article reveals some little-known examples of past cooperation between China and the US, such as a trilateral effort to ensure food safety in East Timor, cooperation on the training of diplomats in Afghanistan and a joint effort to combat Ebola in Africa.

In Yang's interview, he responded to Mike Pompeo's speech at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in California. He refuted point by point the US's arguments, i.e. "the failure of an engagement policy towards China", "the disadvantages of interacting with China" and "the uselessness of Sino-US dialogue" as well as the international view that "China and the US are in a new cold war". He delineated four principles for China's policies towards the US, namely stating clearly the bottom line and preventing confrontation; facilitating the channels of communication and engaging in frank dialogue; saying no to decoupling and maintaining cooperation; forgoing a "zero-sum" game and sharing responsibilities together. He also mentioned the three lists on cooperation, dialogue and control for China and the US he had proposed on July 9.

Le's interview was even more candid. He said China "will not dance to the tune of those ignoble people, but it will absolutely not allow them to mess around. We have never fired the first shot. Our every move has been reactive". He stated bluntly that "the following months will be crucial. We have to maintain our composure and ensure that we are not swayed by any kind of radical force. We have to adhere strictly to the right direction of the two countries' relationship to ensure that it will not get out of control or go off the rails". Whether the "radical force" mentioned in his interview included the "appeasers" who admire or are afraid of the US and the "warmongers" who counsel war at all costs is remarkable and provides food for thought. Senior officials of China and the US are to convene a meeting on video to review how the trade deal of the first phase has been implemented. This will be another meeting between senior Chinese and US officials after the Hawaii meeting between Yang Jiechi and Mike Pompeo in June and will provide another window into China's insistence on dialogue.

明報社評2020.08.17：外交3高官輪番發聲 中國對美國有軟有硬

中美關係近期的驚濤駭浪，令外界「目不暇給」。近兩周，中國3名外交高官王毅、楊潔篪、樂玉成先後發聲，回應美國國務卿蓬佩奧上月的對華「新冷戰宣言」，闡述中方對美政策，在駁斥美方指控的同時，強調保持兩國對話的重要，拒絕與美國脫鈎、打新冷戰、升級外交戰，總體調子溫和冷靜，被一些輿論解讀為中方放軟立場、「戰狼」收斂。

8月5日，國務委員兼外長王毅接受新華社專訪，就中美關係答問；8月7日，中共中央政治局委員兼中央外事辦公室主任楊潔篪在新華網發表署名文章，題為〈尊重歷史，面向未來，堅定不移維護和穩定中美關係〉；8月12日，外交部副部長樂玉成接受內地觀察者網專訪，專訪的標題是〈復活冷戰是時空錯亂之舉〉。

楊潔篪的文章，引述1972年2月美國首位破冰訪華的總統尼克遜在北京人民大會堂歡迎宴會上致辭時所言。文中還披露了一些中美以往鮮為人知的合作範例，如雙方在東帝汶開展糧食安全三方合作、聯合培訓阿富汗外交官、在非洲聯手抗擊伊波拉疫情等。

王毅的訪談，則點名回應蓬佩奧在加州尼克遜總統圖書館的演講，逐點批駁美方「對華接觸政策失敗」、「對華交往吃虧」、「中美對話無用」，以及國際「中美陷入新冷戰」等觀點，闡述了中國對美的4項方針：明確底線，避免對抗；暢通渠道，坦誠對話；拒絕脫鈎，保持合作；放棄零和，共擔責任。同時，又重提他7月9日提出的，中美需要理出合作、對話、管控的3份清單。

樂玉成的訪談說得更直白一些，他說，中方「不會隨小人起舞，但也絕不容他們胡來。我們從不打第一槍，每一步都是後發制人」，更明說「未來幾個月十分關鍵，我們要保持定力，不被各種極端勢力所左右，牢牢把握兩國關係的正確方向，確保其不失控、不脫軌」。這裏所說的「各種極端勢力」，是否既包括崇美恐美的「投降派」，也包括鼓吹不惜一戰的「主戰派」，可圈可點，耐人尋味。中美高官將會舉行檢討首階段貿易協議執行情况的視像對話，是繼楊潔篪與蓬佩奧6月夏威夷會談後的又一次高層會晤，也是對中方堅持對話策略的又一觀察窗口。

■Glossary生字

decouple : to end the connection or relationship between two things

candid : saying what you think openly and honestly; not hiding your thoughts

ignoble : not good or honest; that should make you feel shame