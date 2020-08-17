Editorial : 'Made in Hong Kong'

Last month US President Donald Trump signed an executive order revoking the US's special treatment towards Hong Kong. The measures include the suspension of the exemption from export permits and the export of dual-use technologies to Hong Kong. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a notice this week, saying that in accordance with the executive order from the President, Hong Kong-made products being exported to the US cannot have "Hong Kong" as their place of origin. The label must be changed to "China", and the new measure will come into effect on September 25.

According to statistics from the HKSAR government, Hong Kong's exports to the US totalled HK$304 billion last year, nearly 80% of which were products re-exported from the mainland through Hong Kong to the US. Only about 1.2% of them, including some jewellery, were produced locally. Objectively speaking, exports that are worth billions of Hong Kong dollars are negligible compared to the scale of the Hong Kong economy. The White House's new measure will inevitably affect certain industries and businesses and weaken the competitiveness of the related products in the US, but it is not a fatal blow.

Good wine needs no bush. "Made in Hong Kong" products are good in quality. Hong Kong should believe in and fulfil itself and must not invite chaos. Now that we are in the 21st century, all the major economies around the world have dedicated themselves to the development of high and new technology. Hong Kong's economy, in contrast, has been too reliant on industries such as finance and real estate. The lack of diversity in Hong Kong's industry structure is not a good thing. In recent years, the Hong Kong government has begun playing catch-up and has been more willing to devote more resources to promoting the development of innovation and technology and "reindustrialisation". With high and new technology and creativity as its selling points, "Made in Hong Kong" should be very promising. The US's tightening of the export of high technology products and its assault on "Made in Hong Kong" might affect Hong Kong's "reindustrialisation" and development of innovation and technology to a certain extent. However, there is no reason to change Hong Kong's developmental targets. As demonstrated by Hong Kong's development over the past fifty years or so, Hong Kong people are creative and flexible. If we continue to embrace such a spirit, the success story of "Made in Hong Kong" will definitely go on even though we are faced with such difficulties.

明報社評2020.08.14：美國打擊「香港製造」 港府必須據理力爭

1950及60年代，香港製造業騰飛，國共內戰後大批企業家和資金南下、1950年韓國爆發西方對華禁運，以及戰後歐美經濟復蘇，對價廉物美消費品需求殷切，均為香港出口導向輕工業發展，創造了極為有利的外部條件，加上港人刻苦拼搏，做事反應快夠靈活，成功將「香港製造」（Made in Hong Kong）打造成為享譽國際的品牌，大量紡織品、鐘表和塑膠製品出口歐美。隨着1979年內地改革開放，本港輕工業北移，服務業取代傳統製造業，成為香港經濟支柱，然而時至今天，「香港製造」在世界各地很多人心目中，仍是質素和信心保證，也是港人引以為榮的一個名詞。

美國總統特朗普上月簽署行政命令，取消美國對港「特殊待遇」，包括暫停提供出口許可證豁免、停止對香港出口軍民兩用設備等。美國海關及邊境保衛局本周通告，因應總統行政命令，出口到美國的港產貨品，來源地不能再標為「香港」，必須改為「中國」，措施9月25日起生效。

根據特區政府統計，去年香港對美國出口額為3040億港元，當中近八成是內地經香港轉口美國，只有大約1.2%為本地製造出口貨品，諸如珠寶首飾等。平情而論，以本港經濟規模，區區數十億港元出口額，其實不算什麼，華府的新規定，無可避免對本港個別行業和商戶有一定影響，削弱相關出口產品在美國的競爭力，惟亦未至於是致命一擊。

有麝自然香，「香港製造」有的是質素，香港應該相信自己、做好自己，避免自亂陣腳。踏入21世紀，世界各大經濟體都致力發展高新科技，反觀香港經濟過度側重金融和地產等行業，產業結構單一化，情况並不健康，直至近年港府開始「追落後」，願意投入較多資源，推動創科發展和「再工業化」，以高新科技和創意作招徠的「香港製造」，理應大有可為。美國收緊高科技出口限制，以及今次對「香港製造」的攻擊等，對本港「再工業化」和創科發展步伐，可能會有一定影響，然而本港發展目標，沒理由因此改變。過去半世紀香港發展的經驗，證明港人有創意、善變通，只要繼續發揮這種精神，即使面對逆境，「香港製造」的成功故事，定能繼續寫下去。

■Glossary生字

influx : the fact of a lot of people, money or things arriving somewhere

embargo : an official order that bans trade with another country

renown : fame and respect because of sth you have done that people admire