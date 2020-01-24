Editorial : The problem of HK nursing homes

The nursing home resident was mentally challenged and was hospitalised four years ago because of an illness. Medical personnel found foreign objects such as gauze bandages stuffed into his anus, and he died of pneumonia two days later. As the man had had a stroke, a doctor said in a testimony that he had had a higher risk of bronchopneumonia. The Coroner's Court ultimately found that the man had died of natural causes. However, the magistrate thought it was apparent that someone had inserted the foreign object into the man's anus. It might have been due to a lack of labour, so much so that someone had to deal with the man's persistent diarrhoea in that way. However, as the records of the nursing home were incomplete and the employees' testimonies were unreliable, the Coroner's Court was unable to determine who had done that.

Though the foreign object inside the anus might not have caused the man's death, it does reflect the mistreatment of the man. It is unacceptable that someone rode roughshod on the life of a nursing home resident for the sake of convenience. Furthermore, for over a month the staff of the nursing home failed to record the man's blood pressure, temperature and other information, which apparently suggests negligence.

The ruling by the Coroner's Court has once again put in the spotlight the uneven quality of Hong Kong nursing homes and the Social Welfare Department's inadequate oversight. For example, according to the Residential Care Homes (Elderly Persons) Regulation, two carers should have been at the scene when the incident happened. The testimonies, however, show that only one person was on duty. On the duty roster there was even the signature of an employee who was on leave at the time. Obviously, the signature was forged. The Social Welfare Department, however, merely issued a warning letter after discovering the problem — it did not initiate prosecution over the violation. At court people from the department even whitewashed the forged signature as a "duty roster confusion". The magistrate said that the existing law did not offer sufficient protection to the type of elderly people like the deceased, criticising at the same time the lax oversight on the part of the Social Welfare Department. The magistrate proposed ten suggestions and demanded that the department report on the progress of their implementation within half a year. These suggestions include keeping a record of nursing homes' violations of the law, establishing a licensing and blacklist system, and prosecuting, instead of warning, nursing homes that have supplied false information or violated the Residential Care Homes (Elderly Persons) Regulation repeatedly. These suggestions are sensible and reasonable. The department should execute them concretely. There should be no more delay.

As Hong Kong's population is ageing, demand for nursing home services is increasing day by day. Over the past four years, there has been a yearly average of 15,000 new applicants becoming eligible for nursing homes. However, as the quality of private nursing homes is varied, the situation has not been improved significantly after such a long time.

That the black sheep of the industry have acted blatantly with no qualms is doubtless due to imperfect laws and inadequate law enforcement. A more deep-rooted problem, however, is the serious shortage of nursing home services in Hong Kong. When a private nursing home closes down, it will pose a big problem to not only relatives but also the government concerning how to resettle the residents. The government is hamstrung by this situation when dealing with the irregularities of nursing homes. Even though some nursing homes are poorly operated and have a long list of violations, the government does not dare act rashly to revoke their licenses.

明報社評2020.08.13：院舍監管不嚴 弱勢長者悲歌

一名半身不遂的護老院院友肛門被塞異物，其後因肺炎不治，死因庭批評社署監管寬鬆，提出10項建議。

案中院友有智力障礙，4年前不適送院，醫護發現其肛門塞有紗布等異物，事主兩日後因肺炎不治。由於事主曾中風，醫生作供指患上支氣管肺炎風險大，最終死因庭裁定事主病亡乃是死於自然，然而裁判官認為，顯然有人強行將異物塞入事主肛門，肇因可能是護老院人手不足，有人用此方法處理事主持續肚屙，只是由於護老院紀錄不全，員工供辭不可靠，死因庭無法判斷是誰所為。

事主異物塞肛雖非直接致死原因，卻反映死者生前曾遭不合理對待，有人但求自己方便，將院友視若草芥，情况不能接受。另外，護老院職員超過一個月沒有為事主填寫血壓、體溫等護理紀錄，明顯亦有疏於照顧之嫌。

死因庭的裁決，再次令人關注本港安老院舍良莠不齊，以及社署監管不力的問題。舉例說，根據《安老院規例》，護老院事發時應有兩名保健員，證供卻顯示僅有一人當值，值勤表上甚至出現了休假人員的簽名，明顯是冒簽，可是社署調查發現問題後，僅僅發出警告信，並未就違規提出檢控，社署人員在庭上更將冒簽造假淡化為「更表混亂」。死因裁判官指出，現行法例對死者這類老人家保障不足，同時批評社署監管寬鬆，提出10項建議要求署方半年內匯報實施情况，包括將院舍違規紀錄存檔、設立發牌黑名單制度，以及對提供虛假資料或多次違反《安老院條例》規定的院舍，直接檢控，不能警告了事。死因庭的建議合情合理，社署應當切實執行，不應諸多推搪。

本港人口老化，安老服務需求日增，過去4年，平均每年約有1.5萬名符合入住安老院資格的新申請者，然而私人安老院舍質素參差，問題遲遲未見顯著改善。

業界害群之馬有恃無恐，法例不全執管不力固然是問題所在，然而更深層的原因是本港安老服務嚴重不足，一旦有私人院舍結業，大批院友如何安置，對家屬和當局都是一大難題。這一情况，導致當局在處理院舍違規時有不少顧慮，即使部分院舍經營不善，違規纍纍，當局也不敢貿然撤銷其牌照。

■Glossary生字

a foreign object : an object that has entered sth by accident and should not be there

stuff : to fill a space or container tightly with sth

irregularity : an activity or a practice which is not according to the usual rules, or not normal