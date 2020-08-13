Editorial : Legco vacuum

The Basic Law stipulates that the term of office of Legco shall be four years. Late last month, the SAR government, citing the need for combating the pandemic, postponed the Legco elections for a year by invoking the Emergency Regulations Ordinance. The Hong Kong government cannot solve the problem of the term of office on its own. It must, in accordance with constitutional arrangements, seek the NPCSC's decision on the matter so as to avoid a Legco term vacuum in the coming year. The National People's Congress is the highest organ of state which makes overriding decisions. In the past ten days or so, there have been many conjectures among local politicians regarding how the NPCSC would handle the matter. Eventually it opted for the simplest solution — letting all incumbents stay on.

The NPCSC's decision makes it clear that the current assembly of legislators will continue to discharge their duties for no less than one year starting from September 30, until the next Legco term of office begins. The next term of office of Legco will not be shortened and will remain four years after it is constituted. Such an arrangement avoids not only the problem of political recognition posed by a provisional legislature but also that of the duration of the next Legco term of office. A pro-establishment adherent thinks that the four disqualified lawmakers should not be allowed to retain their seats. However, the disqualification of their Legco candidacy and the revocation of their current Legco membership are two different matters. The four lawmakers met the legal criteria and requirements when assuming office. Unless there is proof that they have violated the oath of office, their Legco membership must not be arbitrarily revoked.

The SAR government stresses that the postponement of the Legco elections was due to the pandemic, while there are doubts among the public that it was politically driven. The NPCSC's decision mentions that the renewed term of office should not be less than one year. According to Tam Yiu-chung, an NPCSC member, given the uncertainty about the pandemic's development, a less specific wording can retain flexibility lest the government should need to seek the NPCSC's decision again in the future. But that has immediately raised doubts about whether the decision was a plot to let the incumbent lawmakers remain in office year after year, thus prolonging the current Legco ad infinitum. The decision also mentions that the incumbents should continue to discharge their duties. A pan-democrat is concerned about whether their resignations, which might be deemed a rejection of the discharge of duties, would become a reason for the authorities to disqualify their election candidacy in the future.

A supporter of the resistance camp deems the postponement of the Legco elections for a year a political ploy in itself and mentions that arrests made by the police's national security department over the week should galvanise the pan-democrats into resigning. However, a veteran pan-democrat thinks that even if all pan-dems resign from Legco, it could still operate as usual, suggesting that the pan-dems should stay in Legco and fight the battle every inch of the way rather than let the pro-establishment camp dominate the legislature. Within the pan-democratic camp are divergent factions, of which the resistance camp and the traditional democratic parties have different considerations. How to reach consensus will be a real test for them.

Amid the pandemic, Hong Kong's economy is in the grip of deep recession. Business is extremely slack, unemployment is soaring, and people are living hard lives. At the same time, deep-rooted conflicts are more bitter in many areas, one of which is land and housing supply. Loads of things await the executive and the legislature's handling. More dilly-dallying will be a curse rather than a blessing for Hong Kong.

明報社評2020.08.12：原班人馬延任補真空 立會多做實事勿蹉跎

特區政府押後立法會選舉一年，全國人大常委會通過「決定」，現屆立法會議員全數延任，直到下屆立法會依法產生為止。立法會不能長期停擺，由現屆議員原班人馬延任填補「真空期」，避免節外生枝，理論上是政治震盪最小的處理方案。

《基本法》訂明，每屆立法會任期4年。上月底，特區政府援引《緊急法》，以疫情為由押後立法會選舉一年，有關任期的問題，卻非港府所能處理，必須根據憲制安排，提請全國人大常委會處理，避免立法會未來一年出現真空期。全國人大有最高權力，其決定有凌駕性。過去10多天，本港政界對人大常委會如何處理，有不少揣測。最終人大常委會選擇了最簡單的方案，同意原班人馬全數延任。

人大常委會決定表明，現屆立法會繼續履行職責，由9月30日起不少於一年，直至下一屆立法會任期開始為止，下屆立法會依法產生後，任期仍為4年，亦即不會縮短。這樣的安排，既可避免另組臨時立法會所帶來的政治認受性問題，亦不會影響下屆立法會的任期。有建制派中人認為，不應該讓早前被DQ參選資格的4名議員續任，然而有沒有權參選，與喪失席位是兩回事，由於相關議員就任時已符合法律要求和資格，除非能夠證明他們有違反誓言，否則不能隨便褫奪其議員身分。

特區政府強調押後選舉只因疫情，外界則懷疑另有政治目的。決定提到議員延任「不少於一年」，人大常委會委員譚耀宗解釋，那是因為疫情發展難定，寫得虛一些可以保留彈性，以免日後又要提請人大常委會處理，然而有人即時懷疑這是否為現屆議員不斷延任鋪路，企圖搞「萬年議會」；決定提及現屆立法會繼續履行職責，有泛民中人關注，如果辭職拒絕履行職責，會否成為當局日後DQ參選資格的理據。

有抗爭派人士認為，押後選舉一年本來就是一場政治操作，國安處本周更拘捕多人，泛民議員不應該延任；有資深民主派人士則認為，就算泛民議員總辭，立法會仍可如常運作開會，與其讓建制派完全主導議會，民主派應該留下寸土必爭。泛民內部路線分歧，抗爭派與傳統民主派各有考慮，如何尋求共識，將是一次重大考驗。

疫下香港經濟深度衰退，百業凋敝，失業飈升，民生困頓，與此同時，社會很多深層次矛盾亦在不斷惡化，土地房屋供應正是其中之一。行政機關和立法機關要辦的實事多不勝數，繼續蹉跎歲月，對香港是禍非福。

