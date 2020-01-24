Editorial : Sino-US diplomatic war starts over HK

The anti-extradition storm last year has fundamentally changed Hong Kong's internal and external situations. Some people have even talked of "fighting for the US" or siding with the US to fight an ideological war against China. Beijing deems it necessary to plug the loopholes in national security and prevent foreign forces from interfering in Hong Kong. Thus, collusion with foreign forces is listed as one of the four major crimes under the Hong Kong National Security Law. International politics is always unpredictable and treacherous. For more than a hundred years, Hong Kong has been a business bridge where East meets West, but at the same time it has also been a centre of intelligence activities. No one on the outside can ever know the full picture of the US's operations in Hong Kong. Only one thing is certain: as the Hong Kong National Security Law has come into force, Beijing will not sit back and do nothing if other countries take advantage of Hong Kong for their political interests.

After the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law, Washington at first announced that it would "eliminate different and preferential treatment for Hong Kong". Then last Friday, it again announced the imposition of sanctions against eleven high officials of the Chinese central government and the HKSAR government. All US citizens or companies are prohibited from transacting funds, goods or services with them. Director of the Liaison Office of the Central Government in Hong Kong Luo Huining and HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor are both on the sanction list. As for the countermeasure announced by China yesterday (August 10), Beijing also put eleven US individuals under sanctions for their "egregious records on Hong Kong affairs''. A close examination of China's list of counter sanctions will find that the targeted individuals can be generally classified into two types. The first type is US politicians who have actively pushed for the passing of Hong Kong-related bills by Congress, including senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz. The other is the heads of US organisations, including some that are alleged to have long-standing records of secretly supporting "colour revolutions" overseas. The countermeasure taken by China is generally a classical tit-for-tat diplomatic move that has not gone beyond the "principle of reciprocity".

In fairness, the US has long made much fanfare in advance about sanctioning Hong Kong and mainland officials. The exact list of sanctioned persons and the scope of sanctions announced by Washington are within people's expectations. Except for some inconvenience in personal financial dealings for Hong Kong officials concerned, one cannot see any significant impact from the sanctions, let alone the possibility of endangering Hong Kong's status as an international centre. Likewise, Beijing's countermeasure is also something expected. Still, sanctions by China and the US against each other over Hong Kong are something unprecedented. The exchange of blows by the two countries over Hong Kong will certainly intensify.

明報社評2020.08.11：華府打響制裁第一槍 中美外交戰在港開打

美國制裁11名中國中央政府及香港特區官員，北京宣布反制措施，制裁美方11名政客及機構負責人。今次是中美首度就香港問題，互相採取制裁措施，涉及人數有限，政治象徵意義卻很大，標誌兩國「外交戰爭」正式在港開打。反修例風暴以來，香港內部和外部形勢出現重大結構變化，中央實施《港區國安法》，打擊勾結外部勢力活動，矛頭對內亦對外，華府愈打「香港牌」，北京反制力度必定愈大。單邊制裁屬高度敵意外交行為，聯合國憲章從未允許，華府針對香港打響了單邊制裁第一槍，未來一段時間，恐怕還要迎來更多政治風浪。

去年的反修例風暴，從根本上改變了香港的內外形勢，有人甚至提到「為美國而戰」、跟美國一道與中國打一場意識形態戰爭。中央認為有必要堵塞國家安全漏洞，阻止外部勢力干預香港，港區國安法列出的四大罪行，勾結外部勢力正是其中之一。國際政治風雲詭譎，香港百多年來既是東西方商業橋樑，同時亦是情報活動中心。美方在港有何操作，外界無從得知全貌，唯一肯定的是，隨着港區國安法實施，中央不會坐視其他國家利用香港，謀取政治利益。

港區國安法實施後，華府先是宣布「取消對香港特殊待遇政策」，及至上周五再宣布制裁中國中央政府及香港特區11名高官，禁止美國人或企業與他們有金錢、服務與產品往來，中聯辦主任駱惠寧以及特區行政長官林鄭月娥均在制裁名單之上。昨天中國政府宣布反制措施，同樣制裁11名美方人員，批評他們「在涉港問題上表現惡劣」。細看中方反制名單，大抵可分為兩類，一類是積極推動多項涉港法案的美國國會政客，包括魯比奧、克魯茲，另一類則是機構負責人，當中涉及多個長期被指暗中支援外國「顏色革命」的組織。中方的反制措施，大抵屬於典型的以牙還牙外交舉措，未有超出「對等原則」。

平情而論，美方早已「事先宣揚」要制裁香港和內地官員，華府這次公布的具體名單和制裁力度，均在預期之內，除了對涉事香港官員私人財務處理帶來一些不便，看不到有何重大影響，遑論危及香港國際金融中心地位，至於北京的反制措施，同樣亦屬預料之中，然而中美就香港問題互相制裁，始終是前所未有之舉。中美在港過招，必將愈演愈烈。

■Glossary生字

egregious : ​extremely bad

fanfare : a large amount of activity and discussion carried out in a high-profile manner relating to sb or sth

exchange blows : if two parties exchange blows, they attack each other